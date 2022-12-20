Babka wreaths, vegan nachos, and more Pittsburgh food news | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge
Nine O'Clock Wines
Photo: Courtesy of Back to the Foodture
Back To The Foodture Uptown location
4112 Butler St., Lawrenceville. lvmarkethouse.com
The curated wine subscription service
and bottle shop Nine O'Clock Wines
has a new home as one of the vendors selling out of the Lawrenceville Market House. Visit them on Fri. Dec. 23 from 4-8 p.m. and on Sat., Dec. 31 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. when they host two sales.
The Pretzel Shop
2316 E. Carson St., Strip District. thepretzelshop.net
Good news, pretzel fans! One of the best soft pretzel shops in the city announced on Instagram
that will remain open on Christmas Eve. So, on Sat., Dec. 24 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m., snack on sweet and savory pretzels, or sample some of the other treats on their menu. The Pretzel Shop also wants to cater your holiday party with orders of "pretzel sandwich trays, bite trays, veggie pizzas, and more."
Back To The Foodture
1014 Fifth Ave., Uptown. instagram.com/back2thefoodture
Back To The Foodture, a concept launched in Pittsburgh, continues to grow with a new location set to open in Uptown. Founded in 2019 by husband-and-wife duo Eddie Barnz and Angel Magwood, the retro-inspired restaurant combines pop culture with a full menu of burgers, hot dogs, wings, and fries. The first location opened in Pitcairn followed by a second one
in the South Side. The third location will open Jan. 2, 2023 across the street from PPG Paints Arena, and feature a full bar, and games like pool, air hockey, dart board, and more. A statement also promises a family section with toys for younger kids.
Wild Rise Bakery
wildrisebakery.com
Delight your holiday guests with a dairy and gluten-free babka wreath
from Wild Rise Bakery
. Made with sweet brioche dough, the festive treat comes in four flavors, cinnamon, candied walnut, orange and dark chocolate, or Christmas fruit medley.
Veggies N'at Co.
veggiesnat.com
Those who adhere to a plant-based diet can pre-order holiday platters from Veggies N'at. Enjoy a homemade zucchini lasagna or lentil loaf, as well as four sides and an optional dessert option. Orders are due by Wed., Dec. 21, and will be available for delivery or pick-up on Sat., Dec. 24 at 1546 Fulton St., Manchester.
click to enlarge
Wingstop
Photo: Courtesy of Wingstop
Wingstop
10 Old Clairton Road, Pleasant Hills. wingstop.com
Wingstop began its takeover of the Pittsburgh region on Dec. 19 with the opening of a new location in Pleasant Hills. The Texas-based fast-food chicken chain will unveil two more restaurants —
one at 1609 Braddock Avenue and another at 4885 McKnight Road —
in January and February. With over a dozen more area locations planned for the next three years, soon everyone will have access to wings, tenders, and other items doused in 11 bold flavors.
Aslin Beer
1801 Smallman St., Strip District. aslinbeer.com/pittsburgh
If you haven't visited Aslin Beer
yet, introduce yourself through some of the recently opened taproom's exclusive new barrel-aged bottles
. Selections include the Hooray Aslin! stout, the English toffee-inspired Nottingham Brandywine, the
Mexican hot chocolate-inspired Elden stout, and Lourdes, a stout defined by flavors of Ferrero Rocher.
El Burro
1108 Federal St., North Side/1113 S. Braddock Ave., Regent Square. elburropgh.com
Vegans, get ready to snack til it hurts because El Burro has plant-based nachos
. The local Mexican chain announced the new menu item, made with Green Origin cheese and piled with beans, guac, jalapenos, and more.
Workshop PGH
100 S. Trenton Ave., Wilkinsburg. workshop-pgh.square.site
Have an aspiring baker in your life? Make their journey easier with pre-packaged pretzel, bagel, and donut kits. Created by FarmSteady, the kits are now available to purchase at Workshop's Wilkinsburg location.