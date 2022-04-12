B52, a popular Pittsburgh vegan restaurant, announces permanent closure

In a post shared on B52's Instagram page, owner Omar Abuhejleh wrote:
"Few people open a restaurant with the plan to close it six years later. That was certainly not my plan. But life circumstances change. I turned 50 last year. And then about six months ago, my mother passed away unexpectedly. I learned how to cook from my Mom, and a lot of her made it into the flavors and ideas that formed B52, the most basic of which was that food should always be cooked from scratch using fresh ingredients."
The post continues with Abuhejleh sharing his history in the Pittsburgh food industry and thanking the patrons of his restaurant who have been coming to the spot for years. Abuhejleh says his other business, the artisan bakery Allegro Hearth in Squirrel Hill, will remain open.
"I want to thank you all for the support over these many years. Your gratitude and appreciation have been heartwarming. I also want to thank all of those that contributed to the success of B52 over the years. I wish all of you great success in whatever lies ahead," reads the post.
This will be the last week of service for the well-loved restaurant.