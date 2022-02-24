Axe throwers to descend on Pittsburgh for regional tournament

On Sun., Feb. 27, Ace Axe Throwing, located in Homestead, will host the International Axe Throwing Federation Eastern Regional Tournament. During the event, 64 axe throwers will compete to win the title of eastern regional champion, as well as a cash prize and the opportunity to be automatically entered into Round 1 of the International Axe Throwing Championship this April, according to a press release.
The axe throwing community has grown steadily, but Pittsburgh has been a hotspot for the sport for years. Along with Ace Axe, Pittsburgh also has Throw Pittsburgh at The Waterfront in Homestead and in Ross Township, Lumberjaxes in Millvale and Mt. Lebanon, and Steel City Axes in the Strip District.
“Pittsburgh has a really strong axe throwing community,” says Ace Axe general manager Nick Hordov. “We have at least four throwers competing this Sunday so it’s a great place for the tournament.”
Founder and owner of Ace Axe Throwing, Joe Deasy, says that holding last year’s Ace Axe U.S. Championship was a huge success. When the IATF asked the establishment to host this year’s Eastern Regional Competition, the answer was an astounding yes.
Ace Axe adds to a number of other ventures Deasy launched in an old Homestead bank building at 145 E. 8th Avenue, including Escape Room Pittsburgh, Homestead Golf Club, and Co-Sign Speakeasy.
Along with the Eastern Regional Tournament, Ace Axe Throwing in Homestead will also host the Ace Axe U.S. Championship at the end of April, where the “top throwers of the nation will be invited to compete,” according to a press release sent out by Ace Axe Throwing.
The Eastern Regional Tournament will begin at 9 a.m. and be livestreamed by P9C Productions on Ace Axe Throwing’s YouTube channel for those who want to watch the competition.