 Audubon workers in Pennsylvania vote to unionize | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Audubon workers in Pennsylvania vote to unionize

By

click to enlarge audobon-society-unionize-web.jpg
After a year-long effort, Audubon workers in Pennsylvania overwhelmingly approved a vote to unionize on Dec. 13. The state workers at the Audubon Society — a nonprofit conservation group dedicated to preserving birds and bird habitat — will organize with the Communication Workers of America national labor union, and according to a press release, the union will ensure better benefits and bargaining power for employees. Audubon workers in Maryland also organized on Dec. 13 with Pennsylvania workers as part of the Mid-Atlantic vote.

The Audubon workers will join the Audubon for All union, which began at Audubon’s national headquarters where members voted to form a union with CWA earlier this year, becoming one of several environmental groups of workers to recently form a union. The number of unionized environmental groups includes The Center for Biological Diversity, Sunrise Movement, the Sierra Club, 350.org and Greenpeace.

“After over a year of organizing and fighting for a voice on the job, it’s an incredible feeling to finally have won union recognition and join our colleagues in Audubon’s national headquarters and the North Carolina regional office,” said Jose Santiago, coordinator at The Discovery Center of Audubon Pennsylvania, in a news release. “I know we still have a long road ahead in bargaining for better working conditions, fair pay and good benefits, but we cannot misjudge the importance of this moment.


According to a tweet from Audubon for All union, the Mid-Atlantic workers voted 10-3 in favor of the union.

More Audubon workers in nine regions in the U.S. will also vote soon on whether to form a union in separate National Labor Relations Board elections. These include employees in Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Arizona and New Mexico, New York and Connecticut, Illinois, Ohio, Michigan, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Alaska, Washington, Vermont, and California. If approved, over 120 Audubon employees would be represented by CWA, in addition to the 131 workers at the national headquarters.

Audubon workers started their plans for unionizing after handling two rounds of layoffs in 2020 and having the cost of their health care increase amid the pandemic. Another reason for their unionization push is to help fight against the “toxic” work environment, according to a release.

In May, law firm Morgan Lewis conducted a 12-week audit of the National Audubon Society and found a culture of harassment, intimidation, and fear against women and people of color. The report revealed several claims, including that white men in the organization carried unreasonable influence over decisions and that Audubon Human resources discouraged employees from making complaints about the discrimination in the work environment.


In a May note announcing the report, Audubon board chair Maggie Walker wrote "While the Morgan Lewis report did not verify all allegations, it did substantiate a culture of retaliation, fear, and antagonism towards women and people of color and tolerance of bullying and other bad behavior. This is unacceptable and will not be tolerated.”

According to a press release, Audubon workers agreed unionization was their best opportunity to address those concerns, with the hope it will help reduce the discrimination of people of color and women in the environment.

Trending

Speaking of...

Pa. court to hear arguments over releasing voters' identifying information as part of election investigation

By Marley Parish

The Pennsylvania Judicial Center in Harrisburg

State committees to hear feedback on efforts to change Pa. fireworks law

By Marley Parish

Fireworks in Downtown Pittsburgh

Pa. Supreme Court tosses Wolf administration school mask mandate

By John L. Micek

Pa. Supreme Court tosses Wolf administration school mask mandate

COVID-19 "surge" contributing to longer waits at Pennsylvania hospitals

By Cassie Miller

COVID-19 "surge" contributing to longer waits at Pennsylvania hospitals
More »

Tags

Latest in News

A list of Pittsburgh-area churches "born again" with new purposes

By Meg St-Esprit

A list of Pittsburgh-area churches "born again" with new purposes

New medical marijuana dispensary coming to Pittsburgh’s South Side

By Ryan Deto

New medical marijuana dispensary coming to Pittsburgh’s South Side

Pa. court to hear arguments over releasing voters' identifying information as part of election investigation

By Marley Parish

The Pennsylvania Judicial Center in Harrisburg

Senate candidate Oz in Pittsburgh says he likes “beer and sandwiches”

By Ryan Deto

Senate candidate Oz in Pittsburgh says he likes “beer and sandwiches”
More »

Readers also liked…

Airbnb has been operating in Pa throughout the pandemic and against stay-at-home orders

By Ryan Deto

Airbnb has been operating in Pa throughout the pandemic and against stay-at-home orders

Dems call on Mike Turzai and other GOP leaders to resign after failing to disclose a state rep's COVID-19 diagnosis

By Hannah Lynn

Dems call on Mike Turzai and other GOP leaders to resign after failing to disclose a state rep's COVID-19 diagnosis (2)

Photos: Police brutality and environmental racism protest march in Downtown Pittsburgh

By Jared Wickerham

Toy Slaughter raises a fist during a youth-led march against police brutality and environmental racism in Downtown.

What's keeping a proposed food hall in Lawrenceville from becoming a reality?

By Ryan Deto

What's keeping a proposed food hall in Lawrenceville from becoming a reality?
More News »
All News »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • December 15-21, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

New medical marijuana dispensary coming to Pittsburgh’s South Side

New medical marijuana dispensary coming to Pittsburgh’s South Side

By Ryan Deto

Senate candidate Oz in Pittsburgh says he likes “beer and sandwiches”

Senate candidate Oz in Pittsburgh says he likes “beer and sandwiches”

By Ryan Deto

A list of Pittsburgh-area churches "born again" with new purposes

A list of Pittsburgh-area churches "born again" with new purposes

By Meg St-Esprit

Community input sought for new Riverview Park bike/pedestrian bridge

Community input sought for new Riverview Park bike/pedestrian bridge

By Ryan Deto

© 2021 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation