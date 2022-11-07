 Attention, Allegheny County voters: If your name is on this list, you need to correct your mail-in ballot | Pittsburgh City Paper

Attention, Allegheny County voters: If your name is on this list, you need to correct your mail-in ballot

By

click to enlarge A close-up photo of a mail-in ballot.

Due to a recent order from the Pennsylvania Supreme Court regarding written dates on mail-in and absentee ballots, more than 1,000 ballots previously submitted to the Allegheny County Elections Division will not be counted in tomorrow’s election unless the voters in question correct them in person at the county election office today or tomorrow.

In a statement, county spokesperson Amie Downs says that, because the order was released on the evening of Nov. 6, they were not given enough time to "notify impacted voters by letter." Instead, the county has opted to publish the names of voters whose ballots are incorrectly dated and urge them to take action to fix their ballots.

If your name is on either of the two lists published on the Allegheny County website, you must visit the county Elections Division in person with a valid photo ID to correct your ballot so that it will be counted in tomorrow’s races. Voters may visit the county Elections Division (County Office Building Room 326, 542 Forbes Ave., Downtown) during regular business hours, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Mon., Nov. 7, and from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day, Tue., Nov. 8.

If you are not able to make it to the Elections Division office due to a disability, you may appoint someone to fix your ballot for you using this form.

If your ballot was incorrectly dated and you do not correct it in person, you may still vote at your polling place using a provisional ballot. Provisional ballots are returned to poll workers instead of being immediately scanned. The processing of provisional ballots is scheduled to start the morning of Fri., Nov. 11.

If needed, you can confirm your polling place at this link.

Tags

