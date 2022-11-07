Attention, Allegheny County voters: If your name is on this list, you need to correct your mail-in ballot | Pittsburgh City Paper

Due to a recent order from the Pennsylvania Supreme Court regarding written dates on mail-in and absentee ballots, more than 1,000 ballots previously submitted to the Allegheny County Elections Division will not be counted in tomorrow’s election unless the voters in question correct them in person at the county election office today or tomorrow.

In a statement, county spokesperson Amie Downs says that, because the order was released on the evening of Nov. 6, they were not given enough time to "notify impacted voters by letter." Instead, the county has opted to publish the names of voters whose ballots are incorrectly dated and urge them to take action to fix their ballots.

If your name is on either of the two lists published on the Allegheny County website, you must visit the county Elections Division in person with a valid photo ID to correct your ballot so that it will be counted in tomorrow’s races. Voters may visit the county Elections Division (County Office Building Room 326, 542 Forbes Ave., Downtown) during regular business hours, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Mon., Nov. 7, and from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day, Tue., Nov. 8.

Of the incorrect ballots, 51% were cast by people born in 1952 or earlier. That's true of 41% of the undated ballots.



The most common birth year for incorrect ballots is 1947. The most common birth year for undated ballots is 1943/51. This is hitting the senior vote hardest. — Charlie Wolfson (@chwolfson) November 7, 2022

If you are not able to make it to the Elections Division office due to a disability, you may appoint someone to fix your ballot for you using this form.