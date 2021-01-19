Attack Theatre premieres new dance film as part of its virtual programming

Streaming Fri., Jan. 22 and Sat., Jan. 23, the film was shot and set in the Attack Theatre space, and was “conceived, devised, created and captured in the difficult year of 2020,” according to a press release. The film was directed and choreographed by Clark, and features Attack Theatre co-founder and artistic director Michele de la Reza, and company dancers Simon Phillips, Dane Toney, and Sarah Zielinski.
“Graphic by nature and interpretive by design, the title for this new work creates space to make meaning — one to one or eye to eye. It can be a mirror image, or a glance at another person,” reads a synopsis for the film. “It provides a symmetry and balance for contemplation and an ambiguous chasm of spatial divide. It can be a stretch of highway traversing the long journey ahead. It can be an encounter, a barrier, a reflection.”
The Attack Theatre website says, on a macro level, the film serves as "an examination of our society," and a reckoning with the pain and trauma of past actions. "This personal journey through a pandemic, systemic racism, and political divides are all stepping stones to becoming a more compassionate, inclusive world."
“It’s a bit surreal to be creating a film in a place I have never set foot in, with dancers I have never met in person,” says Clark. “But these are wild times, and creativity needs only the opportunity.”
Like many arts organizations, Attack Theatre has had to cancel or reschedule planned events and look for new ways to engage safely with audiences. In April 2020, Attack had planned on resurrecting its Dirty Ball, a spectacular fundraising gala that had been on hiatus for five years. When the first statewide shutdown prohibited large gatherings, the company tentatively postponed the event for Fall 2020, which then ended up never happening as COVID-19 cases rose.
In addition to the film premiere, Attack Theatre will also offer interactive programming to complement the work, including a tour of the dance company’s new studio and opportunities to speak with the artists.
I : I Virtual Premiere. 7:30 p.m. Fri., Jan. 22. 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Sat., Jan. 23. $15-60. attacktheatre.com/1-1