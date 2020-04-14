At Home With: Steve 'Stevo' Parys

Everybody is dealing with the COVID-19 quarantines and restrictions in different ways. While there's no single right way to cope — social distancing and staying TF home aside — staying connected with friends, family, and neighbors is a good place to start. You can contact your loved ones on your own, but you might also be curious how your favorite strangers in Pittsburgh are coping, sois reaching out once a day to artists, activists, workers, and makers to see how they're doing.Today, it's Steve "Stevo" Parys, director and first assistant director in the film, TV, and commercial industries. For more info on Parys' career, check his IMDB profile

First, on a personal level, how has the coronavirus affected your work? You were working on the Showtime series RUST at the time these stay-at-home orders were issued. How did that play out?

The current coronavirus situation has effectively shut the film, television, and commercial business down completely nationwide. The show I was on (RUST for Showtime) immediately went on hiatus and the office was shut down. Plans are to resume the show once the quarantine has been lifted. Fingers crossed that it does.

To your knowledge, how has Pittsburgh’s film industry at-large been affected? Is it a full stand-still, or are there fields that are still working remotely?

Pittsburgh's film industry has been completely shut down. Some very small personal projects may continue through post-production, with people working on them at home. I'm sure there is a lot of planning going on as to what to film once work resumes, but actual filming and paid work has ceased completely.

What advice would you give to younger people in your field on how to weather this?

Unfortunately, there's not much they can do. Manage their savings and try to get through. Apply for unemployment. Weather the storm. Most people in this business try to always have a cushion in their bank account because, even under normal circumstances, it can be feast or famine but that's easier when you've been working longer and are now in positions that pay more. I imagine some of the set production assistants who work with me are pretty much out of money. It's pretty scary.

What’s your day-to-day routine like now?

Much like anyone not working, I'd guess. Trying to stay busy, doing long-neglected projects around the house, reading, Netflix, taking up cooking and baking. I am finishing post-production on a music video and an episode of a webseries I shot before all this happened, albeit at a much slower work-from-home pace than usual. I'm writing more and trying to stay creative. Trying not to worry too much as my checking account shrinks. Having Zoom group chats with various groups of friends. Getting out for a hike when we can.

What piece of art/film/comic/book/TV/music is bringing you comfort/inspiration at this time?

ALL of it. My wife and I are alternating between watching stupid '80s comedies and various series. We just finished Dead to Me, which was great. Currently watching the excellent Punk documentary series on Epix. I've been reading a lot. I'm on book 14 of the Joe Pickett series by C.J. Box and loving those.

What’s an object at home that you have with you that has particular significance to you these days?

First, I'm ridiculously lucky to have my wonderful wife Annie and our crazy cat Strummer with me every day. That helps tremendously. As for what "object," I will say I look at a spoon my dad bought back from WWII a lot. He grew up in Poland and was in the Polish Resistance as a teenager when he was captured and put in a Soviet gulag. There he traded two days' starvation rations for a simple spoon. He broke the handle off of it and carved the Polish eagle on the back of it with a rock and a nail. I treasure that thing. I look at that and think of all he went through in his life and it kind of puts things in perspective. Things are really tough currently but, in the vast scheme of things, I'm damned lucky.

What’s your favorite food at this time?

My wife Annie's baked goods! She's an amazing cook and her baked goods are incredible. I mean, "Persian Love Cake"? Come on!!!

What are you most excited to do when these restrictions are over?

Everything and anything "normal"! Visit friends, get back to work, go to the Strip District, have dinner at Dish Osteria, have a few beers with our friends, visit family. Everything will be extra enjoyable and everything will taste extra sweet. Go normalcy!!!

What’s an organization or charity that you’d recommend supporting at this time?

There are so many. I'd say, if you can afford it, donate to any charity close to your heart. Buy takeout from your favorite restaurant. Buy a gift certificate from that small business you like.