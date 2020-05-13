At Home With: DS Kinsel

click to enlarge DS Kinsel “Stay Home” temporary street art piece installed by DS Kinsel

Everybody is dealing with COVID-19 quarantines and restrictions in different ways. While there's no single right way to cope — social distancing and staying TF home aside — connecting with friends, family, and neighbors is a good place to start. You can contact your loved ones on your own, but you might also be curious how your favorite strangers in Pittsburgh are coping, so Pittsburgh City Paper is reaching out once a day to artists, activists, workers, and makers to see how they're doing.

My day-to-day is guided, led, and controlled by my child and trying to give her the best experience possible during this madness. My morning typically starts around 6 a.m., racing to get up before the kid does. I cook a pretty big breakfast for the three of us about every other day.

My wife and I then spend the morning juggling work from home during COVID-19 jobs with local nonprofits, responsibilities tied to BOOM Concepts, calls to family, and serving as pre-school teachers to our child. Thankfully, we each have experience in early childhood education.



During afternoon naps I try to be as productive as possible while also preparing for lunch and dinner. Throughout the day there is a lot of music, we have a vinyl record collection and have been really appreciating the chance to explore what we have amassed over the years. In the afternoons I typically listen to more music and sports talk radio and/or sports podcasts while doing computer work, reading stories, and singing kids songs. We sometimes may watch a small amount of TV and/or movies in the afternoon and evening. I usually end my nights with some chill reading.



In your opinion, in the national/international conversation about coronavirus, what is not being said?

I have not heard a lot about what the cost of the vaccine will be once it does come to market. I also have thoughts about if it will be mandatory and how people who may be on the side of "anti-vaccination" or alternative scheduling of vaccinations may have influence or voice on the next stage of the pandemic.

What is your favorite food to eat at the moment?

Fresh fruit, specifically pineapples have been satisfying and refreshing. I also have been enjoying anything that my wife bakes!

What piece of art/film/book/TV/music is bringing you comfort/inspiration at this time?

The Last Dance (basketball documentary), Miles: The Autobiography of Miles Davis, Diana Ross & The Supremes’ Live at London's Talk of The Town, "Savage Remix," Don Toliver's Heaven or Hell, hosting digital stories for my kid's daycare.

What are you most looking forward to when the restrictions and quarantines are lifted?

Playing basketball. Maybe even being able to play basketball games like "All Around The World" with friends.

When was the last time you went outside, and for what?

I typically go outside once or twice every day to take a walk with my daughter or to go out in our yard. We are able to take a nice walk without interacting with many people in our part of the neighborhood. I also like to take a walk to BOOM Concepts to work at least once a week and try to get at least one hour of painting in to keep a new series of work going.

How is BOOM coping with the restrictions? What are you focusing on now?BOOM Concepts is primarily focusing on supporting our neighbors in Garfield and serve less as an arts organization and [more] as a culture and community-serving organization. We have helped to distribute information and resources to Garfield residents.

In terms of arts outreach, our traditional programs like the monthly Unblurred exhibitions will be transformed from public-facing experiences to internal-facing residencies. The monthly Unblurred exhibitions will be adjusted to provide a small stipend and host feature artists in the space to occupy BOOM Concepts as a temporary studio. BOOM Concepts is also managing the public art project sidewall. Please check out the press release here.



Lastly, BOOM Concepts is working with City of Asylum's The Show Must Go On(line) Pittsburgh project and Redfishbowl's virtual raffle and will be providing some really cool archival and live content pieces for these two initiatives.



What’s an organization you’d recommend giving to or supporting at this time?

BOOM Concepts.