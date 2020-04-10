 At Home With: Charlie Batch | Features | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

At Home With: Charlie Batch

By

click to enlarge Charlie Batch packing Comfort in a Package donations - PHOTO: CHARLIE BATCH
Photo: Charlie Batch
Charlie Batch packing Comfort in a Package donations
Everybody is dealing with the COVID-19 quarantines and restrictions in different ways. While there's no single right way to cope — social distancing and staying TF home aside — connecting with friends, family, and neighbors is a good place to start. You can contact your loved ones on your own, but you might also be curious how your favorite strangers in Pittsburgh are coping, so Pittsburgh City Paper is reaching out once a day to artists, activists, workers, and makers to see how they're doing.

Today, it's Charlie Batch, former Steelers QB and founder of the Best of Batch Foundation.

What is your day-to-day routine now?
My new norm is getting up in the morning walking the dog before 9 a.m. instead of letting the dog out. I then put my work uniform on: my PJ bottoms and a hoodie. Then it's Zoom meeting calls pretty much the rest of the day in my new office in the man cave, which is my basement. The dogs' schedule is thrown off more than mine. Plus I’m spoiled because my wife Latasha cooks every evening, so that’s exciting. :)



Your foundation has been creating ‘Comfort in a Basket’ packages. These include more than just life-sustaining necessities, but things to cheer people up and keep them happy. How did you choose what to include beyond the bare necessities?
Our Comfort in the Basket idea came from the parents purchasing all of the necessities that they need, so we decided to cheer up our children by getting their favorite items and snacks that they share with us throughout the school year — such as chocolate cookies, Goldfish, Fruit Roll-Ups, fruit snacks, Honeybuns, chips, and much more. We even did pillows and a blanket for movie night. It also included popcorn. Hygiene items such as deodorant, toothbrush, toothpaste, etc. Last but not least, our homework club has to continue to stay strong. So we provided STEAM educational projects for the kids to do.

click to enlarge Packages for Comfort in a Basket donations - PHOTO: CHARLIE BATCH
Photo: Charlie Batch
Packages for Comfort in a Basket donations

What is your favorite food to eat at the moment?
Shrimp, Snyder’s BBQ chips, mango and pineapple ice pops, and whatever my wife cooks.

What piece of art/film/comic/book/TV/music is bringing you comfort/inspiration at this time?
Judge Mathis, Judge Judy, Jeopardy, Wheel of Fortune, Forensic Files, gangster documentaries on Netflix. Playing Spades and Sorry. 

What’s an object in your house that has particular significance to you these days?
The dishwasher, because I haven’t used it in over 10 years. I love washing dishes manually. Also the guest bedroom; we act like we're traveling and sleep in other rooms.

How are your dogs handling the stay-at-home order?
They are confused by the schedule because they aren’t used to going on this many walks per day. Not to mention this brutal hill that they have to walk down and up to complete the walk. Once they get home, they immediately go to sleep. They enjoy the scraps and fat with Latasha’s cooking every day. They are making many new friends throughout the neighborhood. They’re not used to seeing all of the dogs around the neighborhood. They think it's playtime all day.

Even in the most optimistic predictions, this pandemic will have long-reaching effects. What are you and your foundation working on to continue helping Pittsburghers in the months to come?
With our Comfort in a Basket, we are working on additional baskets for 1,000 children continuing our efforts with our programs to work with our children and families as we transition through the months. Also, we are working on a state-of-the-art educational facility to be able to provide services for our children and families.

Besides your foundation, what’s an organization you’d recommend giving to or supporting at this time?
Women’s Center and Shelter.
__

To learn more about Comfort in a Basket, visit the Best of Batch Foundation.

