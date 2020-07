At Home With: Ashley Olinger

click to enlarge Photo: Ashley Olinger

Everybody is dealing with COVID-19 quarantines and restrictions in different ways. While there's no single right way to cope — social distancing and staying TF home — connecting with friends, family, and neighbors is a good place to start. You can contact your loved ones on your own, but you might also be curious how your favorite strangers in Pittsburgh are coping, sois reaching out to artists, activists, workers, and makers to see how they're doing.Today, it's illustrator and designer Ashley Olinger I get up, make coffee, and listen to the news or a podcast while I answer emails. If I have open orders, I package those, mask up, and head to the post office.Afternoons vary a lot depending on if I have client work, but if I don’t, I’ll draw while I watch YouTube videos or do some shop upkeep. I try to break up my days with cooking or workouts or walks, if it’s not 100 degrees outside. I’ve been working from home for about three years now so my day-to-day hasn’t changed THAT much since the pandemic began, but it’s been a challenge to stay focused or motivated with all that’s going on.I’ve had a few jobs canceled, and I personally won’t be doing any in-person events until there’s a vaccine, but I’m lucky to have my shop and a couple projects that are keeping me afloat.I just wanted to pass along what I was learning, and when I couldn’t find a graphic for something, I made it myself. I do try to design them to be aesthetically pleasing – not because I care about it fitting in with my feed or whatever – but because if I make the information “pretty,” it will be shared at a much higher rate; and that hopefully means more people will learn about why the cash bail system in America is horribly corrupt, for instance.The pandemic has made me less rigid about what rules I need to follow within my personal work, which has been really freeing. And the BLM movement has made me reexamine how I can appropriately use my skills to help circulate important information or fundraise, which I was not doing nearly enough of before.Lately, I’ve been bingingand old seasons of(specifically Jersey and Beverly Hills), and I watch Ziwe’s Instagram live show, Baited, every week on Thursday nights. I’ve been listening to HAIM’s new album nonstop – it’s perfect. And I’ve been obsessed with these house illustrations by Jenifer Cooney and these pieces by Actual Footage of Me (Niki Dionne) For sure – I’ve learned how to make bagels, attempted some traditional Chinese and Korean recipes, and I’m pickling some red cabbage right now actually. Bukit Bail Fund , and Steel Smiling PGH are my local picks! I also suggest The Okra Project and Critical Resistance