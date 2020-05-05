 At City of Asylum, The Show Must Go On(line) | Features | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

At City of Asylum, The Show Must Go On(line)

By

click to enlarge City of Asylum at Alphabet City - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP photo: Jared Wickerham
City of Asylum at Alphabet City
The show must go on ... even if it's not in person. While the stay-at-home order is in effect, City of Asylum has introduced The Show Must Go On(line) Pittsburgh, a virtual shared programming channel for the arts in the city.

Programs from City of Asylum, City Theatre, New Hazlett Theater, and more will be streamed every day on Crowdcast. All broadcasts begin at 7 p.m. and interested parties are asked to RSVP in advance using the “Register Now” button on the website. City of Asylum also recommends watching all programs on a desktop computer using a Chrome browser.

This week features a Momentum Festival Sneak Preview (Wednesday), Brittney Chantele's A Venus on Fire (Thursday), and slowdanger and Jasmine Hearn's EchoLocation (Friday). View the upcoming events at crowdcast.io/showmustgoonpgh. After a program is aired, it will remain archived on Crowdcast and can be watched at a later date.

"By bringing these creative forces together, The Show Must Go On(line) provides free access to high quality, regularly scheduled programs to connect artists and audiences and continue to build community around the arts," reads City of Aslyum's website.

