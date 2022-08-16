 Asian Lantern Festival brings spectacular display of lights, culture to Pittsburgh Zoo | Pittsburgh City Photos | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Asian Lantern Festival brings spectacular display of lights, culture to Pittsburgh Zoo

Pittsburgh City Photos: An exploration of the city through photographs

By

click to enlarge Colorful panda-shaped lanterns in front of brightly colored lit-up pink and blue flowers
CP Photo: Rayni Shiring
The 2022 Asian Lantern Festival at the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium
The spectacular lights of the Asian Lantern Festival have returned for the second year in a row, bringing over 50 towering handcrafted sculptures to the pathways of the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium. This year's all-new display highlights Asian culture and history while showcasing endangered and extinct animals, including lanterns as tall as 30 feet high and 100 feet long. Pittsburgh City Paper intern Rayni Shiring captured scenes from the family-friendly event, which is open select evenings through Oct. 30.
click to enlarge A huge showcase of colorful lanterns
CP Photo: Rayni Shiring
click to enlarge A large colorful lantern shaped like a dragon
CP Photo: Rayni Shiring
click to enlarge A child touches a blue fish-shaped lantern that rests above a lily-pad shaped lantern
CP Photo: Rayni Shiring
click to enlarge An adult and a child stand in front of large lit-up flower-shaped lanterns
CP Photo: Rayni Shiring
click to enlarge A walkway with brightly colored flower- and leaf-shaped lanterns on the sides of the path and overhead
CP Photo: Rayni Shiring
click to enlarge Three children play inside the mouth of an oversized dinosaur-shaped lantern
CP Photo: Rayni Shiring
click to enlarge A hand with painted fingernails reaches out to touch the fringe at the bottom of an Asian lantern
CP Photo: Rayni Shiring
click to enlarge A child reaches out to touch a row of lit-up red and gold lanterns
CP Photo: Rayni Shiring
click to enlarge A woman raises her hands in the air to take a close-up cell phone photo of Asian lanterns hanging overhead
CP Photo: Rayni Shiring
click to enlarge An adult holds a toddler in front of a large star-shaped lantern that looks like fireworks
CP Photo: Rayni Shiring

