Asian Lantern Festival brings spectacular display of lights, culture to Pittsburgh Zoo

CP Photo: Rayni Shiring
The 2022 Asian Lantern Festival at the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium
The spectacular lights of the Asian Lantern Festival
have returned for the second year in a row, bringing over 50 towering handcrafted sculptures to the pathways of the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium. This year's all-new display highlights Asian culture and history while showcasing endangered and extinct animals, including lanterns as tall as 30 feet high and 100 feet long. Pittsburgh City Paper
intern Rayni Shiring captured scenes from the family-friendly event, which is open select evenings through Oct. 30.