Ary Wellness, a new medical marijuana dispensary, comes to Pittsburgh's North Hills

click to enlarge The Ayr Wellness Team at their facility in Gibsonia - PHOTO: COURTESY AYR WELLNESS INC.
Photo: courtesy Ayr Wellness Inc.
The Ayr Wellness Team at their facility in Gibsonia
A new medical marijuana dispensary is now open in Gibsonia, in Pittsburgh's North Hills. Ayr Wellness Inc. opened on June 21 and products are available to purchase for licensed Pennsylvania medical marijuana patients.

Medical cannabis products at Ayr come in various forms including flower, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, topicals, and edibles. Ayr Wellness also supplies an in-house brand of cannabis, Revel, which is grown and harvested locally in Warrendale.

“We’re excited to introduce our high-quality product offerings, headlined by our recently launched Revel premium flower, to the under-served medical patients of Gibsonia and the broader northern Pittsburgh suburbs,” said Ayr CEO Jonathan Sandelman in a press release.


The dispensary is located off Route 8 at 112 Northtowne Square in Gibsonia, in a building that used to house a King’s Restaurant before it closed due to the pandemic. The Ayr dispensary will be open seven days a week, and all products are available for in-person purchases, curb-side pickup, and online reservations.

Ayr Wellness’s Gibsonia location will employ at least 20 people from the local community, according to a press release. It is their third location in Pennsylvania, the others being located in New Castle and Montgomery County.

Ayr’s Gibsonia location adds to the growing list of medical marijuana dispensaries in the Pittsburgh area. According to Pittsburgh City Paper dispensary guide, Pittsburgh and its surrounding areas have 18 dispensaries, now including Ayr.

Ayr Wellness Inc. is owned by CannTech PA, LLC, and has over 40 locations nationally including the states of Pennsylvania, Nevada, Massachusetts, Arizona, and Florida.


Ayr Wellness Medical Marijuana Dispensary Gibsonia
112 Northtowne Square. Gibsonia. Mon.-Sun. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. ayrwellness.com

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

By CP Staff

Allegheny County studying feasibility of multi-use trail along the Turtle Creek Valley

By Ryan Deto

Cyclists on the Three Rivers Heritage Trail in Pittsburgh's North Shore in May

A Newcomers Guide to Pittsburgh’s Medical Marijuana Program and Dispensaries

By CP Staff

Pa. gathering restrictions loosened later in May; lifted completely by end of month

By Ryan Deto

In Pittsburgh, Vice President Kamala Harris touts child tax credit

PHOTOS: Juneteenth & Black Music Festival at Point State Park

Pittsburgh’s busiest bus stop is temporarily becoming an art exhibit. What you need to know:

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County (2)

