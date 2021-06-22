Ary Wellness, a new medical marijuana dispensary, comes to Pittsburgh's North Hills

Medical cannabis products at Ayr come in various forms including flower, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, topicals, and edibles. Ayr Wellness also supplies an in-house brand of cannabis, Revel, which is grown and harvested locally in Warrendale.
“We’re excited to introduce our high-quality product offerings, headlined by our recently launched Revel premium flower, to the under-served medical patients of Gibsonia and the broader northern Pittsburgh suburbs,” said Ayr CEO Jonathan Sandelman in a press release.
The dispensary is located off Route 8 at 112 Northtowne Square in Gibsonia, in a building that used to house a King’s Restaurant before it closed due to the pandemic. The Ayr dispensary will be open seven days a week, and all products are available for in-person purchases, curb-side pickup, and online reservations.
Ayr Wellness’s Gibsonia location will employ at least 20 people from the local community, according to a press release. It is their third location in Pennsylvania, the others being located in New Castle and Montgomery County.
Ayr’s Gibsonia location adds to the growing list of medical marijuana dispensaries in the Pittsburgh area. According to Pittsburgh City Paper dispensary guide, Pittsburgh and its surrounding areas have 18 dispensaries, now including Ayr.
Ayr Wellness Inc. is owned by CannTech PA, LLC, and has over 40 locations nationally including the states of Pennsylvania, Nevada, Massachusetts, Arizona, and Florida.
Ayr Wellness Medical Marijuana Dispensary Gibsonia
112 Northtowne Square. Gibsonia. Mon.-Sun. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. ayrwellness.com