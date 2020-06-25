 Artsburgh eases public back into museums, theaters, and more with enhanced online database | Features | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Artsburgh eases public back into museums, theaters, and more with enhanced online database

click to enlarge In Sharp Focus: Charles “Teenie” Harris gallery in the Carnegie Museum of Art, Jan. 26, 2020. - CP PHOTO: AMANDA WALTZ
CP photo: Amanda Waltz
In Sharp Focus: Charles “Teenie” Harris gallery in the Carnegie Museum of Art, Jan. 26, 2020.
Even as museums, galleries, and other arts venues prepare to reopen, the still possible risk of contracting COVID-19 may leave some patrons hesitant to venture out, especially if they have compromised immune systems. To ensure that everyone gets to safely enjoy exhibitions, dance, music, and more, Artsburgh launched an expanded version of its database dedicated to promoting museums and cultural institutions in Allegheny, Westmoreland, and Fayette County.

Created in partnership with the Greater Pittsburgh Arts Council (GPAC), the online database, originally debuted in 2015, was improved and expanded on in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has shut down museums, galleries, theaters, and festivals for the past several months. A press release says Artsburgh will now include “direct links to an organization’s digital programming and information regarding an organization’s re-opening procedures, including new safety guidelines for visitors.”

The decision to expand Artsburgh came from a coalition of 40 area organizations that started meeting in April to discuss the best ways to proceed with their operations. Among those involved in the group are the Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh, The Westmoreland Museum of American Art, the Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre, and the Mattress Factory.


“The working group recognized that cultural organizations have all developed creative and engaging digital programming in response to COVID-19,” says Mattress Factory interim director, Hayley Haldeman. “Artsburgh will serve as a ‘one-stop shop’ to conveniently access and explore compiled content from dozens of organizations, as well as to review helpful information relating to re-opening.”
click to enlarge Western Pennsylvania Sports Museum - COURTESY OF THE SENATOR JOHN HEINZ HISTORY CENTER
Courtesy of the Senator John Heinz History Center
Western Pennsylvania Sports Museum
The website will still feature customizable filters allowing users to search events based on terms like accessibility, genre, and price. Organizations can also create or update their Artsburgh profiles, which are free to create and not limited to GPAC members.

The website will also continue to be updated as organizations create new pages and confirm reopening plans and programming.

“We look forward to other organizations updating their profiles, sharing their own content and re-opening information, and digital or in-person events in the weeks to come,” says GPAC CEO, Mitch Swain.

