Arts and cultural centers set to reopen as Allegheny County goes green

click to enlarge Fort Pitt Museum - PHOTO: HEINZ HISTORY CENTER
Photo: Heinz History Center
Fort Pitt Museum
After months of cancellations and closings in response to COVID-19, some local arts and cultural institutions are finally set to reopen.

The Heinz History Center museums and The Frick Pittsburgh announced plans to welcome the public back in July. This comes just a few days after Allegheny County entered the green phase, allowing spaces to reopen after months of being shut down to prevent gatherings that would contribute to the spread of the virus.

The Heinz History Center and its family of museums, including the Western Pennsylvania Sports Museum, Fort Pitt Museum, and Meadowcroft Rockshelter and Historic Village, will open on Wed., July 1.


“We are eager to reopen the Smithsonian’s home in Pittsburgh and our family of museums, and we’ll do so with the health and safety of our visitors and staff as our top priority,” says Andy Masich, president and CEO of the Heinz History Center, in a press release. “Throughout our museum closure, our staff has worked hard to preserve our region’s history, develop new virtual content and programming, and prepare us for this moment. As we reopen our doors, we’re excited for visitors to experience our museums, explore our exhibitions, and draw inspiration from the past.”

The Frick Pittsburgh will begin a phased reopening on Tue., July 7 with its Point Breeze campus. After closing in March, the Frick created a virtual platform for patrons, which will continue to operate until the museum and its facilities are fully open.

The Heinz History Center reopening will include the debut of Smithsonian’s Portraits of Pittsburgh: Works from the National Portrait Gallery, featurIng “original paintings, sketches, prints, and photographs that showcase more than 100 Americans with Western Pennsylvania connections.” Those featured in the collection include famed entertainers, journalists, activists, and athletes with strong ties to the region. It will also include items from the Center’s own collection, including a suit worn by Gene Kelly in the film Singin’ in the Rain and a dagger used in the failed assassination attempt on industrialist Henry Clay Frick.

Even with the reopening, the museums will require visitors to comply with health and safety guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Once opened, all of the History Center's museums will operate at 50% capacity to accommodate physical distancing for visitors and staff. Other measures including frequently cleaning and sanitizing touchpoints, and providing hand sanitizer stations throughout the museums.


Starting on Sat., August 15, the Frick, which oversees 30 different arts and cultural organizations spanning Allegheny, Westmoreland, and Fayette County, plans to reopen select galleries in its museums that are able to accommodate physical distancing.

This story will be updated as other spaces open. 

