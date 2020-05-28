Artists Image Resource takes to Instagram for 'stellar' online art auction

Artwork by John Lysak, to be included in AIR's online auction on Instagram

according

to Rachel Saul Rearick, a Pittsburgh artist and AIR board member. "As with many auctions, work goes for less than what the retail value might be if buying it outright from the artist," she says. "I

t makes art accessible to more people."



Artwork by Quai Whitlock, to be included in AIR's online auction on Instagram

rtwork that's still to come up for auction includes another piece by Budai, and work by John Lysak, Clayton Merrell, Mary Martin, Ian Short, and Quai Whitlock.

Like many other arts organizations throughout the city, AIR had to switch gears when the pandemic arrived in March,

no longer being able to host on-site events, exhibitions, and open-studio nights that so many local artists have become dependent on over the years.





The idea for an online auction formed after AIR realized it would have to cancel its annual fundraising party, which the organization was in the midst of organizing when the pandemic hit. The event always included a real-time raffle drawing, something AIR's co-founder and director Robert Beckman says helped support AIR's operating budget.









Beckman says the auction has already been a financial help. "The daily support has begun to make up for some of the Open Studio revenue that has dried up since the shutdown," he says. "As we continue to reconsider how to get resources into the hands of artists during COVID, having some finances like this that are unrestricted helps us to make more take home kits available at an affordable rate for artists, etc."

click to enlarge Image courtesy of Artists Image Resource Artwork by Mary Martin, to be included in AIR's online auction on Instagram Beckman says they're working on more ways to invite people into the studio on an appointment basis.

The Instagram auction, which continues through Fri., June 12, begins every morning at Instagram.com/AIRPGH . Bidding for each item starts at $20, and people can continue to place bids by typing in the amount they are willing to pay for the item, in increments of at least $10 higher than the last bid. Each auction ends at 8 p.m. and AIR arranges a time with the winner who has placed the highest bid to safely pick up the artwork. In addition to home kits, AIR is also working with folks remotely and allowing artists to pick up items curbside, and



And while the pandemic has been a struggle, in a way, AIR has also been a little more prepared than some other organizations during this time.

"An Instagram auction is a fun way to raise money for AIR during a time when shop usage is down, as well as connect with local artists and collectors," says Rearick, who's been heading up the auction. "And ultimately, I hope it’s also growing our AIR community for when we can return to having more people in the space."Rearick herself donated a piece to the auction — a minimalistic but bold monoprint mounted on steel; a collaboration with her wife Katie — that was sold for $160. Other a