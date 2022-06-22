Artists and name announced for 58th Carnegie International | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge Photo: Daniel Lie "Death Center for the Living" by 58th Carnegie International artist Daniel Lie

Every few years, artists from around the world convene in Pittsburgh for the Carnegie International, a major contemporary art exhibition that, for over a century, has taken place at the Carnegie Museum of Art. Today, the museum announced the artists and collectives being showcased in the 58th iteration of the long-running show, which was also given a name.

Over 70 artists and collectives were unveiled as part of Is it morning for you yet?, the name officially bestowed on the 58th Carnegie International. As a press release explains, the title comes from a Mayan Kaqchikel expression, where "instead of saying 'Good morning,' it is customary to ask, 'Is it morning for you yet?'"

Inspired by a conversation with artist Édgar Calel, who will present a new commission for the show,is described as acknowledging that “human beings’ internal clocks and experiences are different: when it’s morning for some, it might still be night for others.”

Is it morning for you yet?, slated to run from Sept. 24 to April 2, 2023, will employ “historical works from the collections of international institutions, estates, and artists, alongside new commissions and recent works by contemporary artists” in order to trace “the geopolitical imprint of the United States since 1945 to situate the ‘international’ within a local context.”

“The artists participating at the 58th Carnegie International, many of whom are showing art in the United States for the first time, combine a practice of reconstitution, reminding us that not only do our histories of pain and longing bind us, but furthermore, our narratives of resistance and survival help us reimagine the world,” says Kathe and Jim Patrinos Curator of the 58th Carnegie International, Sohrab Mohebbi, who is organizing the show along with curator Ryan Inouye and curatorial assistant Talia Heiman.



Mohebbi was chosen to lead the exhibition in 2020 and has since been working on it with a "Pittsburgh-based curatorial team, an international curatorial council, and an advisory group." In 2021, he suggested that "the pandemic, as well as social justice efforts" would most likely inform much of the 58th Carnegie International, "no matter what part of the world an artist represents."

Eric Crosby, the Henry J. Heinz II Director of Carnegie Museum of Art, believes the artists contributing to the 58th Carnegie International "reflects the expansiveness of the curatorial platform we are evolving at Carnegie Museum of Art."



"It exemplifies how the museum, as an inquisitive and responsive institution, welcomes collaborators from across the region, our broader nation, and the globe," adds Crosby. "We invite their perspectives to activate the museum as a site for civic and social engagement, connecting our experiences to a larger whole."