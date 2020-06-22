 Artist Jeremy Raymer brings larger-than-life mural of Pittsburgh's own horror king Tom Savini to Lawrenceville | Visual Art | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Artist Jeremy Raymer brings larger-than-life mural of Pittsburgh's own horror king Tom Savini to Lawrenceville

By

click to enlarge Tom Savini poses in front of the mural Pittsburgh artist Jeremy Raymer painted of his likeness in honor of his work on Friday the 13th movies - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP photo: Jared Wickerham
Tom Savini poses in front of the mural Pittsburgh artist Jeremy Raymer painted of his likeness in honor of his work on Friday the 13th movies
When I got a text from Pittsburgh muralist Jeremy Raymer asking if I’d photograph him and his most recent subject — special effects makeup artist, actor, and director Tom Savini — I was stoked.

The mural, located between 40th Street and Almond Way in Lawrenceville, is a larger-than-life homage to Savini's work on the Friday the 13th movies. It shows the makeup artist staring sternly into your eyes, holding the famous hockey mask worn by the film's star.

What I wasn’t expecting was to start talking photography, dodging, burning, and developing with Pittsburgh's own horror king. It turns out Savini was a combat photographer during the Vietnam War and, in addition to documenting various sites and vehicles and machinery that had been damaged from the violence, he was tasked with developing rolls upon rolls of aerial surveillance images from planes. He told me that up until recently, he still had a color darkroom in his house.
click to enlarge Mural artist Jeremy Raymer and Tom Savini in front of the mural - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP photo: Jared Wickerham
Mural artist Jeremy Raymer and Tom Savini in front of the mural
After doing a few portraits in the parking lot of the TRYP Hotel (where horror fans will be able to book a mural-facing room once the hotel determines it's safe to do so because of COVID-19 policies), the owner of the home where Raymer painted Savini on its exterior wall agreed to let the pair in for some portraits hanging out of the windows. 
click to enlarge Tom Savini poses in the third-floor window of the house with his mural - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP photo: Jared Wickerham
Tom Savini poses in the third-floor window of the house with his mural
The only problem was that the third floor window, which made the most sense aesthetically to photograph Savini in, was not easily accessible. After the 73-year-old hopped the fence to the house and got inside, he then climbed a ladder, held onto by Raymer, that was hoisted on a box. The dude is crazy in every sense of the word, especially after nearly putting himself in the running for a Darwin Award by almost killing himself posing for his own mural.
click to enlarge Tom Savini and Jared Wickerham - PHOTO: JEREMY RAYMER
Photo: Jeremy Raymer
Tom Savini and Jared Wickerham
Once the photos were all done and we stood chatting as the rain started to fall, I jokingly told Savini to be careful as most of Raymer’s other murals depicted people who are no longer with us (Roberto Clemente, Mac Miller) or are incarcerated in the case of Joe Exotic of Tiger King.

Before we left, though, Savini said, “This is better than a walk of fame star!”

Fun fact: CP also recently profiled Savini's Friday the 13th-inspired PPE masks created with Jason Baker.

Tags

Latest in Visual Art

Yinzerrific Coloring Book artist profile: Trenita Finney and her overflowing Pittsburgh cookie table

By Lisa Cunningham

Yinzerrific Coloring Book artist profile: Trenita Finney and her overflowing Pittsburgh cookie table (2)

Yinzerrific Coloring Book artist profile: Natiq Jalil and his portrait of Pittsburgh playwright August Wilson

By Lisa Cunningham

Yinzerrific Coloring Book artist profile: Natiq Jalil and his portrait of Pittsburgh playwright August Wilson

Yinzerrific Coloring Book artist profile: Berry Meat and her superhero Pittsburgh Anthrocon furry

By Lisa Cunningham

Yinzerrific Coloring Book artist profile: Berry Meat and her superhero Pittsburgh Anthrocon furry

Black Pittsburgh artists respond to graffiti protest mural produced by white team

By Amanda Waltz

Black Pittsburgh artists respond to graffiti protest mural produced by white team
More »

Readers also liked…

LIKELIKE gallery in Garfield explores artistic creativity through video games

By Hannah Lynn

LIKELIKE gallery in Garfield explores artistic creativity through video games

PULLPROOF Studio highlights female and non-binary illustrators with Mirror, Mirror

By Amanda Waltz

Asia Lae Bey, Untitled 2
More Visual Art »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • June 17-23, 2020

Previous Issues

Special Issues

Trending

Suzanne Collins

The Hunger Games prequel is completely unnecessary

By Jordan Snowden

Meet Pittsburgh's newest label, Dig Sonic Records

Meet Pittsburgh's newest label, Dig Sonic Records

By Jordan Snowden

Black history mural on the Community Empowerment Association building in Homewood

Black history mural in Homewood spans 400 years to honor 'victims of police brutality and racism'

By Amanda Waltz

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Website powered by Foundation