Art world mourns death of former Andy Warhol Museum director, Thomas W. Sokolowski

Visual AIDS mourns the loss of Thomas Sokolowski (1950–2020), one of our four founders. Tom served as the director of the Grey Art Gallery at NYU @nyugrey for many years before moving on to direct the Andy Warhol Museum @thewarholmuseum and the Zimmerli Art Museum at Rutgers University @zimmerliartmuseum . In April 1988, Tom and three fellow arts professionals—Robert Atkins, Gary Garrels, and William Olander—wrote a letter to their colleagues inviting them to join Visual AIDS, a collective effort to “coordinate, encourage, and facilitate the presentation and discussion of AIDS-related art.” Tom hosted the group’s first meeting at the Grey Art Gallery, in the context of a show he had curated, "Rosalind Solomon: Portraits in the Time of AIDS," one of the first exhibitions of AIDS-related photography. He went on to play a central role in organizing Visual AIDS’ first major project, Day Without Art, coordinating 800 art museums, galleries, and non-profit spaces for a day of mourning and action in response to the AIDS crisis. Tom used his encyclopedic knowledge of art history to situate art about AIDS in a long lineage of artists responding to crisis and plague, and to advocate for the political potential of art. In 1992 he curated "From Media to Metaphor: Art About AIDS" with Robert Atkins, one of the first touring museum exhibitions to address the subject. He served on Visual AIDS’ Board of Directors for many years before moving to Pittsburgh to work at the Andy Warhol Museum. In remembrance of Tom’s steadfast commitment to the power of art, we are sharing on our website an excerpt from the speech he gave during the Museum of Modern Art’s observance of the second Day Without Art in 1990. Photo: Tom Sokolowski (left), Patrick O'Connell, and a friend wear Visual AIDS' Day Without Art t-shirts featuring artwork by Barbara Kruger, 1994.