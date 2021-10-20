 Art to Scare You pop-up show turns secondhand objects into spooky art pieces | Visual Art | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Art to Scare You pop-up show turns secondhand objects into spooky art pieces

By

click to enlarge art_to_scare_you_700x390.jpg
Art attracts for a variety of reasons, for its use of color, its subject matter, its texture. To honor the Halloween season, a local curiosity shop will appeal to fans of spooky art with a new show and sale.

Rough & Ready Rare Finds in Castle Shannon will host Art to Scare You, a pop-up exhibition featuring what’s described in a press release as the “unique and unusual work” of Pittsburgh artists Bob Jakub and Jeff Bertrand. Taking place on Sat., Oct. 23, the show will display a number of old paintings and found objects transformed into creepy or kooky works of art.

Jakub and Bertrand are patrons of Rough & Ready, and see the shop as the perfect place for the show, as they both integrate secondhand items in their practices, including repurposed paintings, antiques, and more.


“It’s like you bring it back to life,” says Bertrand, a self-taught artist, tattoo designer, and barber who moved to Pittsburgh from Nashville over the pandemic.

Owned by Justin Seewald, Rough & Ready is described as selling a “wide range of curiosities from industrial mid-century pop culture, vintage advertising, taxidermy, medical specimens and anatomical illustrations, toys, art, furniture, and more.”

Jakub, an airbrush artist by trade who runs bobby’s Box of Stuff, takes discarded paintings found at thrift stores, yard sales, and flea markets and adds his own weird touches to them, including images of Bigfoot or aliens.

Bertrand paints on old found objects, some of which verge on creepy, like old meat cleavers and Ouija boards.


A press release calls Bertrand’s work “comical and spooky in the same breath, as made clear by his newest artistic journey.” It describes his latest creations as “raw, often to the point of being eerie and evoking thoughts of both life and death."

Art to Scare You is being sponsored by Jump Cut Theater, a local arts organization that hosts film events around the city, primarily at the Parkway Theater in McKees Rocks. Jump Cut president and treasurer Susan Mazur says they wanted to get involved as a way to support more local artists, adding that Jakub had previously worked with them on other events, including a holiday-themed Cookies with Krampus fundraiser.

Jakub and Bertrand say that all works at the pop-up will be for sale, and will range in size from miniature portraits on matchbooks to large cut-outs. While they’re not sure how many pieces will be on display, they believe there will be more than enough to satisfy anyone with a taste for the weird.

“There will be so much to stimulate your eyeballs,” says Jakub.
Art to Scare You pop-up exhibition. 6-10 p.m. Sat., Oct. 23. Rough & Ready Rare Finds. 3859 Willow Ave., Castle Shannon. Free. Search "roughandreadyrarefinds" on Facebook

Trending

Pittsburgh General Election Guide 2021
Christiane Dolores explores human cruelty and healing in Westmoreland Museum's Artist-In-Residency program
Allegheny County Common Pleas Judicial Elections
Neighborhood groups try to curb shootings as Pittsburgh's mayoral campaign puts political focus on gun violence
Pitt faculty members vote in favor of unionization
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Center soliciting art that "makes a statement for peace and justice” for pop-up museum

By Amanda Waltz

Center soliciting art that "makes a statement for peace and justice” for pop-up museum

Pittsburgh artists make history, literally, with plaque unveiling and new Troy Hill gallery space

By Amanda Waltz

Pittsburgh artists make history, literally, with plaque unveiling and new Troy Hill gallery space

Silver Eye Center for Photography to launch dual exhibition examining the tragedies and triumphs of personal growth

By Amanda Waltz

"Batman Wept," part of Jacob Haupt: Real to Me at Silver Eye Center for Photography

Kelly Strayhorn Theater to welcome audiences back in person with fall events

By Dani Janae

An Untitled Love by Kyle Abraham and A.I.M
More »

Tags

Latest in Visual Art

Christiane Dolores explores human cruelty and healing in Westmoreland Museum's Artist-In-Residency program

By Dani Janae

Christiane Dolores explores human cruelty and healing in Westmoreland Museum's Artist-In-Residency program

New Pittsburgh exhibition pulls renowned female artist out of Andy Warhol’s shadow

By Amanda Waltz

Marisol – Stop Motion by Andy Warhol, part of Marisol and Warhol Take New York at The Warhol

Center soliciting art that "makes a statement for peace and justice” for pop-up museum

By Amanda Waltz

Center soliciting art that "makes a statement for peace and justice” for pop-up museum

VaultArt Studio artist Darian Johnson turns beloved animation into grotesque paintings

By Amanda Waltz

VaultArt Studio artist Darian Johnson turns beloved animation into grotesque paintings
More »
More Visual Art »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • October 20-26, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

Christiane Dolores explores human cruelty and healing in Westmoreland Museum's Artist-In-Residency program

Christiane Dolores explores human cruelty and healing in Westmoreland Museum's Artist-In-Residency program

By Dani Janae

Seven Days in Pittsburgh: Oct. 21-27

Seven Days in Pittsburgh: Oct. 21-27

By CP Staff

Steel City World Cup tournament celebrates Pittsburgh’s multicultural communities

Steel City World Cup tournament celebrates Pittsburgh’s multicultural communities

By Jason Phox

New Hazlett Theater announces latest Community Supported Artist season

New Hazlett Theater announces latest Community Supported Artist season

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

© 2021 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation