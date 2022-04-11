 Art All Night returns in person with free gallery shows, performances, and more | Arts + Entertainment | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Art All Night returns in person with free gallery shows, performances, and more

By

click to enlarge 2019 Art All Night - PHOTO: COURTESY OF ART ALL NIGHT
Photo: Courtesy of Art All Night
2019 Art All Night
For over 20 years, Art All Night has been one of the most anticipated events in Pittsburgh, drawing huge crowds for an extravaganza of free activities, gallery shows, music, and more. After two years of being stuck online due to the pandemic, it returns in person, and the search is now underway for art submissions, volunteers, and more.

Organizers announced that Art All Night will take place from 4 p.m. on Sat., April 23 to 2 p.m. on Sun., April 24 at 6 30th St. and 3000 Smallman Street in the Strip District. The event will feature “hundreds of unique works of art, around-the-clock performances from musicians and performers, dozens of films, and interactive activities for both children and adults,” according to its website.

An online version of Art All Night will take place at the same time.


"This online and in-person art show will be provided free, live, non-juried, and uncensored for 22-hours to Pittsburghers and beyond," reads a statement.

Now in its 25th year, the event continues its mission of increasing access to art and encouraging members of the public to support local artists by buying works through an auction process.

Art All Night claims that the last online event hosted artwork, music, films, and performances from more than 700 participants.

Like in previous years, local artists are encouraged to submit a piece that may be sold, or the artwork can just be displayed if it's not for sale. All forms of media are being accepted beginning April 11 and participation is free.


In addition to submissions, Art All Night also has a call out for volunteers to help before, during, and after the event in two-hour shifts. 

Over the course of the event, guests will be able to view and bid on pieces of submitted art, as well as on collaborative works created by up to 70 on-site artists. Guests can also view video works in the event’s Video Lounge.
click to enlarge 2019 Art All Night - PHOTO: COURTESY OF ART ALL NIGHT
Photo: Courtesy of Art All Night
2019 Art All Night
While many activities will take place after hours, families are welcome to enjoy kid-friendly button-making, collage art, and DIY magnetic poetry, as well as a cardboard starfish project, during the day from 4-8 p.m. on Sat., April 23 and 10 a.m.-12 p.m. on Sun., April 24.

Included in the festivities are live acoustic and “nearly-acoustic” singer-songwriters and other musicians on The Coffeehouse Stage, as well as folk bands and other live performances on the Theatrical Performance stage.

Interested artists, as well as live musicians, painters, and performers must complete registration forms. Artists can also drop off artwork to be displayed in person on Sat., April 23.

Submit art and attend Art All Night online at artallnight.org. Guests can view and bid on art through an online art gallery during the duration of the event.


Those interested can connect with Art All Night on Facebook at facebook.com/artallnight, and follow the event using #artallnightpgh on Instagram and Twitter for event updates, technical guidelines, and more.
Art All Night. Sat., April 23-Sun., April 24. 6 30th St. and 3000 Smallman St., Strip District. Free. artallnight.org

