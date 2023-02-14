Armstrong County Dems accuse billboard company of “right-wing cancel culture” | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Armstrong County Democratic Committee Armstrong County Democratic Committee billboard prior to being taken down.

Democrats in Armstrong County are accusing a billboard company of “right-wing cancel culture” for removing a sign they recently installed near Worthington, Pa. to counter a series of messages widely viewed as racist and bigoted.

According to Chuck Pascal, chair of the Armstrong County Democratic Committee, the sign hung above Route 422 in West Franklin for less than a week before it was removed by Huntington Billboards of Greenville, Ohio. The board displayed a bulleted list, reading, no matter: "what you look like; who you love; what your religion; where you're from," and concluding: "You’ve got a friend in Armstrong County."



The sign was erected in response to several billboards in the area that have been criticized for projecting racist and homophobic messaging. The person behind these signs, local business owner John Placek, recently installed one in Butler County displaying swastikas, denouncing gay marriage, and claiming “whites are under attack.”



A press release from the Democratic committee reads, "In the face of an electronic message board in their community for several years with constant messages expressing racist, bigoted, transphobic, anti-Semitic, anti-LGBT and other extremist ... messages, the Democratic Party in Armstrong County, Pennsylvania decided to place a static billboard nearby with a positive, inclusive, and welcoming message to motorists along Route 422 in Worthington."

Pascal says the committee’s vice chair, Melanie Bowser, was told the sign was removed because Huntington received calls from the landowner claiming he received death threats over the placement of the sign.



In their explanation, the company cited a contract provision stating signage found to be "objectionable or that attracts negative publicity or controversy from the community" is subject to removal.

Pascal says he doesn’t buy the argument, claiming no police reports have been filed with local authorities.

"I'm not sure in which universe the message on the billboard is objectionable," Pascal says. "This is nothing more than right-wing cancel culture."



West Franklin does not have its own police department. A phone operator at neighboring Worthington Borough tells Pittsburgh City Paper, “as far as I know, there have been no reports filed with us.”

A representative for the Armstrong County Police Department declined to confirm, when questioned by City Paper, whether any complaints had been filed with their department relating to the incident. The operator referred further questions to the Pennsylvania State Police, which has not responded to a request for comment.

CP could not reach the property owner for questions about the alleged threats of violence.

Pascal says the campaign to install the signs, led by Bowser, enjoyed wide community support and was funded in part by community donations. In canceling the contract, Pascal accuses Huntington of “despicable complicity and cowardice.”

"They have characterized a welcoming and positive message as objectionable and negative,” he says.

Huntington has not responded to a request for comment.