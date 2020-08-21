April in Paris of Appalachia artist to launch new driveable billboard museum

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Wickerham Billboard from April in Paris of Appalachia

April in Paris of Appalachia outdoor art exhibition in July, local artist Sean Rothermel announced this week he will be launching another driveable billboard art exhibit in October, the

Pittsburgh Outdoor Museum of Art (PoMA).





PoMA will continue Rothermel's goal of providing a

socially distant art-viewing experience across Pittsburgh while showcasing the work of artists in the city. Each month, he will feature a variety of local artists' work spanning different community backgrounds, skill levels, and styles. The application is open to anyone living in the Pittsburgh and Western Pa. area and must be submitted by September 10 to be considered for the October museum.









April in Paris of Appalachia and bid on Rothermel's This Sat., Aug. 22 and Sun., Aug. 23, The Steel City Craft Emporium, located at 3121 Penn Ave., is hosting a launch party to celebrate the success of the first exhibition and to set the stage for future plans. Attendees can view individual billboards fromand bid on Rothermel's "Pink Lady," with all proceeds being donated to Paws Across Pittsburgh.

The event is paired with the launch of a crowdfunding campaign to raise $33,000 for PoMA, which will hopefully span three months and feature 48 different artists from the Pittsburgh area.

After the success of his