 April in Paris of Appalachia artist to launch new driveable billboard museum | Visual Art | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

April in Paris of Appalachia artist to launch new driveable billboard museum

Billboard art museum set to expand following successful opening in July

By

click to enlarge Billboard from April in Paris of Appalachia - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Billboard from April in Paris of Appalachia
After the success of his April in Paris of Appalachia outdoor art exhibition in July, local artist Sean Rothermel announced this week he will be launching another driveable billboard art exhibit in October, the Pittsburgh Outdoor Museum of Art (PoMA).

PoMA will continue Rothermel's goal of providing a socially distant art-viewing experience across Pittsburgh while showcasing the work of artists in the city. Each month, he will feature a variety of local artists' work spanning different community backgrounds, skill levels, and styles. The application is open to anyone living in the Pittsburgh and Western Pa. area and must be submitted by September 10 to be considered for the October museum.

This Sat., Aug. 22 and Sun., Aug. 23, The Steel City Craft Emporium, located at 3121 Penn Ave., is hosting a launch party to celebrate the success of the first exhibition and to set the stage for future plans. Attendees can view individual billboards from April in Paris of Appalachia and bid on Rothermel's "Pink Lady," with all proceeds being donated to Paws Across Pittsburgh.

The event is paired with the launch of a crowdfunding campaign to raise $33,000 for PoMA, which will hopefully span three months and feature 48 different artists from the Pittsburgh area.

Tags

Latest in Visual Art

Pittsburgh Creative Corps seeks illustrators and comic artists for Downtown handwashing stations

By Julia Maruca

Pittsburgh Creative Corps seeks illustrators and comic artists for Downtown handwashing stations

Pittsburgh Coloring Book artist profile: Nils Hanczar and his illustration of the infamous Pittsburgh Left

By Bryer Blumenschein

Pittsburgh Coloring Book artist profile: Nils Hanczar and his illustration of the infamous Pittsburgh Left (2)

Pittsburgh Coloring Book artist profile: D.J. Coffman and his portrait of Gisele Fetterman and her very tall husband John

By Bryer Blumenschein

Pittsburgh Coloring Book artist profile: D.J. Coffman and his portrait of Gisele Fetterman and her very tall husband John

Pittsburgh Coloring Book artist profile: Pat Lewis and his illustration of the local phrase, "Kennywood's Open!"

By Bryer Blumenschein

Pittsburgh Coloring Book artist profile: Pat Lewis and his illustration of the local phrase, "Kennywood's Open!" (3)
More »

Readers also liked…

LIKELIKE gallery in Garfield explores artistic creativity through video games

By Hannah Lynn

LIKELIKE gallery in Garfield explores artistic creativity through video games

PULLPROOF Studio highlights female and non-binary illustrators with Mirror, Mirror

By Amanda Waltz

Asia Lae Bey, Untitled 2
More Visual Art »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • August 19-25, 2020

Previous Issues

Trending

Thread + Love (right) at the 2016 Handmade Arcade

Handmade Arcade forges ahead with DIGITAL DIY: A Virtual Marketplace

By Amanda Waltz

Moonth cover art

Two new-ish Pittsburgh albums you should know

By Jordan Snowden

For Sale With Baggage: Cheetah vs Leopard

For Sale With Baggage: Cheetah vs Leopard

By Abbie Adams

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation