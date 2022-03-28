 Applications for Allegheny County Police Review Board now open | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Applications for Allegheny County Police Review Board now open

Individuals wishing to be considered for appointment to the Allegheny County Police Review Board must submit a letter of interest by close of business on Thu., April 7, Allegheny County Council announced at their most recent meeting.

The Allegheny County Police Review Board was approved by County Council to begin in 2022, almost four years after it was first proposed in response to the 2018 killing of Antwon Rose II by East Pittsburgh Police. The board will have jurisdiction over the Allegheny County Police Department and the police departments of any county municipalities that opt to participate.

Individuals wishing to serve must be lawful residents of the United States and must have been residents of Allegheny County for at least one year prior to (and throughout) their appointment. Board members may not be elected officials or government employees of the United States, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Allegheny County, or any municipality.


Letters of interest should include a statement of interest and a summary of relevant experience, education, training, or other factors relating to potential appointment. Letters of interest may be submitted via e-mail (CntyCouncil@AlleghenyCounty.us), or by regular mail or in person at:

The Office of Allegheny County Council
436 Grant Street, Room 119
Pittsburgh, PA 15219
Attn: IPRB Letter of Interest

