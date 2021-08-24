 Apple cider floats, gluten free brunch, and more Pittsburgh food news | Food | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Apple cider floats, gluten free brunch, and more Pittsburgh food news

First Crack - PHOTO COURTESY OF CREATIVE COFFEE & SUPPLY
Photo courtesy of Creative Coffee & Supply
First Crack

D’s Six Pack and Dogz

1118 S Braddock Ave., Swissvale. ds6pax.com
After closing due to a fire that damaged the building, D’s has announced they will remain closed for “a few more weeks” to continue with repairs. In the meantime, they have set up a GoFundMe for their employees to help them financially through this period: D’s Six Pax and Dogz Staff Relief Fund

Page Dairy Mart

4112 E. Carson St., South Side. pagedairymart.net
The season will change to fall soon, which means autumnal colors, chill weather, and, of course, amazing fall treats. The people behind Page Dairy Mart have gotten a jump on this with their Apple Cider Float. Combining the best of both summer and fall, this float consists of vanilla ice cream and apple cider from Trax Farms. It will be coming soon to Page's fall menu, according to their Instagram page, so watch their social media to see when it starts.

Margaux

5947 Penn Ave., East Liberty. instagram.com/margauxpgh
East Liberty’s newest cocktail and coffee lounge is now open, and they announced on Instagram that they are serving evening desserts as of Aug. 20. The selection looks absolutely divine, so hurry down one of these nights and get ready to indulge.


Moonlit Burgers

Dormont. instagram.com/moonlitburgers
This popular smash burger pop up now has a brick and mortar location. Set to be located on Potomac Ave in Dormont, you’ll be able to get your smash burger and hang out in the new location in no time.

Gluten Free Goat

glutenfreegoat.com
Gluten Free Goat is set to have a few pop-ups for breakfast and lunch this week. On Fri., Aug. 27, from 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m., they will be at 4905 Penn Ave. in Garfield with a burger lunch pop-up. On Sun., Aug. 29 from 10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m., they will be at 200 S. Highland Ave. in Shadyside for a breakfast toast pop-up. Follow them on Instagram for more details.

Remedy Kitchen Vegan Food Co.

remedykitchenveganfood.com
Remedy is a vegan food delivery system that operates by letting you place orders every Friday and then delivering said orders on the following Friday. This week's menu includes a Shredded Jackfruit Cubano sandwich that you won’t want to miss.

Creative Coffee & Supply

309 Smithfield St., Downtown. crtv.coffee
Creative Coffee & Supply is hosting an event called "First Crack" in their newly renovated shop. On Sat., Aug. 28, the space will be open to the public and will host giveaways, roasting demonstrations, live music, and local artists. Tickets and full details are available here: "First Crack" at Creative Coffee & Supply


Secretos De Mis Abuelos

instagram.com/secretospgh
The food truck for Secretos will be closed for a while ... as they prepare to move into their retail space Downtown. Set to be located across from PPG arena, this move is sure to be celebrated by Pittsburghers who love the Puerto Rican food truck.

click to enlarge The Super Luxury Bowl from Arepittas - CP PHOTO: LISA CUNNINGHAM
CP Photo: Lisa Cunningham
The Super Luxury Bowl from Arepittas

The Best Thing We Ate This Week

Thank God I skipped breakfast before hitting up Arepittas (arepittas.com) for lunch this week because their Super Luxury Bowl with grilled shrimp is pretty much the equivalent of three meals in one. A forkful of Venezuelan scrambled eggs with added veggies and spices, mixed with black beans and shrimp, then topped with a spicy cilantro sauce, was hearty and delicious. Coleslaw on the side made for a nice balance to the spice, with tasty tajadas (sweet plantains) for dessert. Plus, an arepitta on top. Don’t miss this tiny spot tucked into a Downtown alley; open 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Monday-Saturday, at 412-428 Cherry Way. — Lisa Cunningham, editor in chief

