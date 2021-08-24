Apple cider floats, gluten free brunch, and more Pittsburgh food news

D’s Six Pack and Dogz1118 S Braddock Ave., Swissvale. ds6pax.com
After closing due to a fire that damaged the building, D’s has announced they will remain closed for “a few more weeks” to continue with repairs. In the meantime, they have set up a GoFundMe for their employees to help them financially through this period: D’s Six Pax and Dogz Staff Relief Fund
Page Dairy Mart4112 E. Carson St., South Side. pagedairymart.net
The season will change to fall soon, which means autumnal colors, chill weather, and, of course, amazing fall treats. The people behind Page Dairy Mart have gotten a jump on this with their Apple Cider Float. Combining the best of both summer and fall, this float consists of vanilla ice cream and apple cider from Trax Farms. It will be coming soon to Page's fall menu, according to their Instagram page, so watch their social media to see when it starts.
Margaux5947 Penn Ave., East Liberty. instagram.com/margauxpgh
East Liberty’s newest cocktail and coffee lounge is now open, and they announced on Instagram that they are serving evening desserts as of Aug. 20. The selection looks absolutely divine, so hurry down one of these nights and get ready to indulge.
Moonlit BurgersDormont. instagram.com/moonlitburgers
This popular smash burger pop up now has a brick and mortar location. Set to be located on Potomac Ave in Dormont, you’ll be able to get your smash burger and hang out in the new location in no time.
Gluten Free Goatglutenfreegoat.com
Gluten Free Goat is set to have a few pop-ups for breakfast and lunch this week. On Fri., Aug. 27, from 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m., they will be at 4905 Penn Ave. in Garfield with a burger lunch pop-up. On Sun., Aug. 29 from 10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m., they will be at 200 S. Highland Ave. in Shadyside for a breakfast toast pop-up. Follow them on Instagram for more details.
Remedy Kitchen Vegan Food Co.remedykitchenveganfood.com
Remedy is a vegan food delivery system that operates by letting you place orders every Friday and then delivering said orders on the following Friday. This week's menu includes a Shredded Jackfruit Cubano sandwich that you won’t want to miss.
Creative Coffee & Supply309 Smithfield St., Downtown. crtv.coffee
Creative Coffee & Supply is hosting an event called "First Crack" in their newly renovated shop. On Sat., Aug. 28, the space will be open to the public and will host giveaways, roasting demonstrations, live music, and local artists. Tickets and full details are available here: "First Crack" at Creative Coffee & Supply
Secretos De Mis Abuelosinstagram.com/secretospgh
The food truck for Secretos will be closed for a while ... as they prepare to move into their retail space Downtown. Set to be located across from PPG arena, this move is sure to be celebrated by Pittsburghers who love the Puerto Rican food truck.