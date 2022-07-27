App aims to connect Pennsylvanians experiencing homelessness with resources | Pittsburgh City Paper

A new app to help students and families experiencing homelessness access resources and services is now available in Pennsylvania, state officials announced Tuesday.

The app, known as Find Your Way PA, allows users to “search for and request assistance with services and resources in their current location, local communities, and throughout Pennsylvania to connect them with helpful supports,” according to the Pennsylvania Department of Education.

“It is critically important that we remove the barriers faced by students experiencing homelessness to help them learn, grow, and thrive continuously and seamlessly, and this new app brings that assistance into the 21st century,” acting Secretary of Education Eric Hagarty said.

The department said that the app was developed with funding from the American Rescue Plan Homeless Children and Youth (ARP-HCY) Program, which provides children and youth ​experiencing homelessness with access to services.

Pennsylvania was allocated more than $32 million in pandemic-relief funds to provide ongoing assistance to those experiencing homelessness.

The app can connect users to resources, including shelter, food, health and mental health, personal care items, child care, and education. It is available on three platforms, including the web, Google Play Store & Apple App Store.

“Through this innovative new resource, Pennsylvanians can access free help 24 hours a day, seven days a week on a mobile phone or a desktop computer,” Hagerty said. “Users without access to these devices are encouraged to visit their local library or community center for help and support.”