Antwon Rose’s mother says she ‘can’t stand the lies!’ after denying Trump's claims he met with her family

click to enlarge CP photo: Jared Wickerham Michelle Kenney joined community members inside Hawkins Village for a vigil in honor of Antwon Rose II on Sun., March 24, 2019.

as part of an announcement of his executive order addressing police reform,

I spoke to Antwon Rose's mother this morning. She said she was NOT going to the White House today, and I have confirmed she did not. https://t.co/nX2z8WKQax — Chris Potter (@CPotterPgh) June 16, 2020

INBOX: @USRepMikeDoyle says Trump's executive order banning police chokeholds, which bans them except when officers claim they fear for their life, "falls far short of bringing about the much-needed reforms and accountability we need to stop police brutality." pic.twitter.com/MI3Puu4Ul2 — Ryan Deto (@RyanDeto) June 16, 2020