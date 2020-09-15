Anti-Flag documentary to debut in October

The film, which is being presented by Alternative Press, tells the story of Anti-Flag by diving into the world of punk rock, activism, and the group of musicians fighting for human rights through their songs and outreach.
"It’s hard to sum up the life of a band in an hour and a half,” explains Justin Sane, Anti-Flag vocalist and guitarist in a press release. "We started Anti-Flag out of a passion for punk rock with the belief that punk music had the power to change people’s lives and have a positive impact on the world. With this documentary, we hope people will see that while life may not be as straight forward as that idealistic philosophy, it isn’t so far from the truth either."
"Regardless of what others take from this film, for us the experience of looking back on the history of Anti-Flag — sometimes good, sometimes bad and sometimes unbelievable — leaves us grateful to have had the opportunity to live a very rare and at times extraordinary life as part of this punk rock band," says Sane.