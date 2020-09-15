 Anti-Flag documentary to debut in October | Music | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Anti-Flag documentary to debut in October

click to enlarge Anti-Flag - PHOTO: JOSH MASSIE
Photo: Josh Massie
Anti-Flag
27 years, 12 records, endless shows, and hundreds of songs — Pittsburgh's politically-fueled punk rock band Anti-Flag has used its voice to share messages of activism, human rights, and anti-war since 1993. Now, with the direction of Ohio-based filmmaker Jon Nix, fans will get a look into the trials and tribulations of playing politically charged music in the new documentary Beyond Barricades: The Story of Anti-Flag, out Oct. 3 via Veeps.

The film, which is being presented by Alternative Press, tells the story of Anti-Flag by diving into the world of punk rock, activism, and the group of musicians fighting for human rights through their songs and outreach.

"It’s hard to sum up the life of a band in an hour and a half,” explains Justin Sane, Anti-Flag vocalist and guitarist in a press release. "We started Anti-Flag out of a passion for punk rock with the belief that punk music had the power to change people’s lives and have a positive impact on the world. With this documentary, we hope people will see that while life may not be as straight forward as that idealistic philosophy, it isn’t so far from the truth either."

Beyond Barricades features interviews with the band as well as contemporaries such as Tom Morello (Rage Against the Machine), Billy Bragg, Tim McIlrath (Rise Against), Brian Baker (Bad Religion), Chris Cresswell (The Flatliners, Hot Water Music), Tom May and Greg Barnett (The Menzingers), and many more.

"Regardless of what others take from this film, for us the experience of looking back on the history of Anti-Flag sometimes good, sometimes bad and sometimes unbelievable leaves us grateful to have had the opportunity to live a very rare and at times extraordinary life as part of this punk rock band," says Sane.

The film will premiere with a livestream on Oct. 3. Tickets can be purchased here.


