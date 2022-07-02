 Anthrocon brings furries back to Downtown Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Anthrocon brings furries back to Downtown Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh City Photos: An exploration of the city through photographs

By

click to enlarge Pittsburghers gather in Downtown Pittsburgh for Anthrocon on Sat., July 2, 2022. - CP PHOTO: RAYNI SHIRING
CP Photo: Rayni Shiring
Pittsburghers gather in Downtown Pittsburgh for Anthrocon on Sat., July 2, 2022.
Anthrocon, the annual furry convention for fans of anthropomorphic animals, has returned to Pittsburgh with an in-person event for the first time since the start of the pandemic. On Saturday, hundreds came to Downtown Pittsburgh to witness the popular fursuit parade, where convention participants showed off their costumes to delighted onlookers. This year marks the 15th time Anthrocon has made Pittsburgh its home since moving their convention to the Steel City in 2006, and festivities continue through Sunday.
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: RAYNI SHIRING
CP Photo: Rayni Shiring
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: RAYNI SHIRING
CP Photo: Rayni Shiring
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: RAYNI SHIRING
CP Photo: Rayni Shiring
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: RAYNI SHIRING
CP Photo: Rayni Shiring
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: RAYNI SHIRING
CP Photo: Rayni Shiring
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: RAYNI SHIRING
CP Photo: Rayni Shiring
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: RAYNI SHIRING
CP Photo: Rayni Shiring
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: RAYNI SHIRING
CP Photo: Rayni Shiring
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: RAYNI SHIRING
CP Photo: Rayni Shiring
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: RAYNI SHIRING
CP Photo: Rayni Shiring
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: RAYNI SHIRING
CP Photo: Rayni Shiring
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: RAYNI SHIRING
CP Photo: Rayni Shiring
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: RAYNI SHIRING
CP Photo: Rayni Shiring
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: RAYNI SHIRING
CP Photo: Rayni Shiring
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: RAYNI SHIRING
CP Photo: Rayni Shiring

Trending

Speaking of Anthrocon

What’s New, 2022?

By CP Staff

What’s New, 2022?

Meet the Pittsburgh designer creating fursuits for the furry community

By Lauryn Nania

Meet the Pittsburgh designer creating fursuits for the furry community

Anthrocon is hosting a student art competition this year and is looking for entries

By Ollie Gratzinger

Pittsburgh furry Ava Wos as Akela shows off her artwork for Anthrocon 2019.

The origin of how Pittsburgh and furries fell in love with each other

By Ryan Deto

The origin of how Pittsburgh and furries fell in love with each other
More »

Tags

Readers also liked…

PHOTOS: Punks Invade Roxian Theatre for ANTIfest

By Jared Wickerham

PHOTOS: Punks Invade Roxian Theatre for ANTIfest
More Pittsburgh City Photos »
All News »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • June 29- 5, 2022

Previous Issues

Trending

Downtown art gallery evicted in contentious landlord-tenant dispute

Downtown art gallery evicted in contentious landlord-tenant dispute

By Jordana Rosenfeld

Pa. Senate approves bill restricting fireworks

Pa. Senate approves bill restricting fireworks

By Marley Parish

What Pittsburghers should know about monkeypox

What Pittsburghers should know about monkeypox

By Jordana Rosenfeld

Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Art Director, Accountant, Cleaning Manager, and more

Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Art Director, Accountant, Cleaning Manager, and more

Curated by Lisa Cunningham

© 2022 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation