Anthrocon brings furries back to Downtown Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

CP Photo: Rayni Shiring
Pittsburghers gather in Downtown Pittsburgh for Anthrocon on Sat., July 2, 2022.
Anthrocon, the annual furry
convention for fans of anthropomorphic animals, has returned to Pittsburgh with an in-person event for the first time since the start of the pandemic. On Saturday, hundreds came to Downtown Pittsburgh to witness the popular fursuit parade, where convention participants showed off their costumes to delighted onlookers. This year marks the 15th time Anthrocon has made Pittsburgh its home since moving their convention to the Steel City
in 2006, and festivities continue through Sunday.