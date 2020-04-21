UPDATE: Anthrocon 2020 is officially canceled

click to enlarge CP photo: Mike Schwartz Furries during an Anthrocon parade in Downtown Pittsburgh

Update: On Mon., April 27, the official Anthrocon Twitter account announced that the 2020 convention is canceled.



"Due to a recent turn of events, the Anthrocon Board of Directors has decided to cancel this year's convention," says Anthrocon public outreach director, John "KP" Cole, in an email. "We are very disappointed, but the safety of our attendees, staff, vendors, and our friends in Pittsburgh is paramount. We will be returning to Pittsburgh in 2021."



It's with a heavy heart that we have to announce that we're cancelling AC 2020. Without an end in sight for the COVID-19 crisis it's not safe or responsible of us to hold the con.



All the info we have is at this link. https://t.co/0JX0Yeb3sb pic.twitter.com/lySqKI2kee — #Anthrocon, Inc. (@anthrocon) April 27, 2020



More information on refunds, reservations, and alternatives can be found here.