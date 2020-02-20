 Annual Women who Rock benefit concert announces lineup | Music | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Annual Women who Rock benefit concert announces lineup

By

click to enlarge Ann Wilson of Heart - PHOTO: JESS GRIFFIN
Photo: Jess Griffin
Ann Wilson of Heart
Women who Rock, an annual benefit concert that raises money to support women's health, is back for its fourth year on Fri., May 15 at Stage AE. The event takes place during National Women's Health Week and proceeds will benefit Magee-Womens Research Institute (MWRI). Based in Pittsburgh, MWRI is the nation’s largest research institute dedicated solely to women’s health.

Each year, Women who Rock pulls out a pink carpet for an all-female fronted lineup. This year's lineup includes Ann Wilson of the legendary rock 'n' roll band Heart, and singer-songwriter Rita Wilson, best known for her acting work in It’s Complicated, ​Sleepless in Seattle, CBS’ ​The Good Wife, ​and HBO’s ​Girls. After being diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015, Wilson turned her experience into inspiration for her music and has used her platform to advocate for breast cancer research. The local artist lineup features The Vindys, DJ Femi, and Timbeladies (the all-female Brazilian percussion ensemble from Timbeleza), along with a performance from the Rising Star Contest winner.

Previous Women who Rock performer Shelia E. returns as she will receive the 2020 Women who Rock Impact Award. ​

"I am honored and humbled to be recognized for the Impact Award," she said in a press release. "Thank you to Women Who Rock and Magee-Womens Research Institute for the incredible and life-changing work you do. When I think of impact, I think of all of the women mentors, my mother, my grandmother, sisters, colleagues, new and lifelong friends — who have lifted me up throughout the years and continually inspired me to pay it forward.”

Tickets go on sale Fri., Feb. 21 at 10 a.m. Visit womenwhorock.info.
click to enlarge womenwhorock-2020-lineup-2-21_onsale_info.png

