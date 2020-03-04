Animals at Work: Pittsburgh City Paper's Animal Issue

click to enlarge CP illustration: Laura Garvin

For this year’s Animal Issue, we decided to focus on working animals who have jobs just like us. Since humans first domesticated animals, we’ve been using them for various kinds of labor, physical and otherwise. As human jobs and industries have evolved, so too have those for our furry, winged, and/or hoofed employees. Now, in addition to animals working in law enforcement or therapy, there are also animal influencers and landscapers.

In this issue, you’ll read about therapy dogs and horses that provide emotional and physical comfort, a highly decorated show dog, an armadillo that educates visitors at the National Aviary, goats that remove weeds and poison ivy, a Chihuahua influencer on Instagram, and more.



For each animal, you’ll find its job title, as well as its salary, because all living beings deserve to be paid for their work. Unfortunately, there is no universal animal currency (that we know of), so animals get paid in different forms: unlimited treats, a cushy home, and human affection. Unless, of course, you’re a show dog, in which case the salary is “the satisfaction of a job well done.”

Regardless of their job, salary, or breed, these animals have one thing in common that many humans can never obtain: They are extremely cute.

click to enlarge CP photo: Megan Gloeckler Brooke visits Point Park University students during midterm exams.

Golden Retriever



Animal Therapist



Lovies, meeting new people, making new friends.

click to enlarge Courtesy of the National Aviary Willy

Name(s): Willy & Wonka



Animal Ambassadors



Southern Three-banded Armadillo



Willy and Wonka live in cushy armadillo penthouses and enjoy their favorite foods (worms and mushy fruit)!

BrookeAt least five students are petting Brooke at once as she visits Point Park University during midterm exams. The Golden Retriever is a part of Campus Canines, a group of about 60 volunteer dogs (and their humans) who have been helping to alleviate the stress of college life at local campuses for the past 18 years.The dogs also visit Duquesne University twice a month and the University of Pittsburgh every Tuesday. Marsha Robbins, founder of Campus Canines, says there is usually a line of people at Pitt every week, waiting their turn to start petting the dogs that come to each session.“Scientific research shows the benefits to both the humans and the dogs,” says Robbins, who adds that the visits help lower blood pressure and alleviate anxiety, which explains why Point Park recruited the dogs during midterms.Yes, “chemistry between people and dogs is real,” cites a 2015 studyOxytocin, deemed the “love hormone,” is released by both dogs and humans when they’re gazing into each other’s eyes.Robbins says the dogs enjoy the visits just as much as the students, which could be, in part, because these animals know what it’s like going to school, too. To get the esteemed title of a “therapy dog,” every animal has to go through obedience classes and training at Humane Animal Rescue before getting their titles, and not all of the dogs who enter the program are up to the challenge.But you don’t actually have to be a student to pet one of the dogs — the weekly sessions at Pitt are open to the public, so if you’re stressed out at work or home, you can come release some oxytocin, too.Robbins says the dogs get paid in “lovies,” which is what their humans get paid too. All of the animals and their humans in the program, including Robbins, are volunteers. She said everyone continues to participate because they love dogs and love making people happy.“We like doing our part to make the world a little better,” she says.In addition to peering in on penguins, owls, and other birds, visitors to the National Aviary can get up-close and personal with a variety of wingless creatures during Animal Encounters.Willy and Wonka, two armadillos, meet with adults and children alike. The small mammal is distinct for its hard outer shell, which is more flexible than it looks.“Visitors are always interested in learning about an armadillo’s primary method of defense: rolling up into a ball,” says Molly Toth, spokesperson for the Aviary. But visitors don’t usually get to see this mechanism, which Toth says is a good thing, because curling into a ball would mean they don’t feel safe and comfortable.While visitors can’t hold the ‘dillos, they might get to lightly touch its armor. The little critters climb onto a bowl to show that they’re comfortable enough for a little touch. They can also sense people nearby with their “tiny, wiry hairs,” which gauge how close they are to objects around them.Like other armadillos of their breed, Willy and Wonka are insectivores, meaning they consume a diet of ants, termites, and worms. “Much like the smell of coffee rouses people from slumber, Willy and Wonka enjoy a good worm to start their days,” says Toth.When not engaging in encounters, Willy and Wonka like to hang out alone, explore, forage, and dig.

click to enlarge Josh Franzos Dippy the Dinosaur

Beloved Museum Mascot

Dinosaur (Diplodocus carnegii)



Dippy



Paid in Twitter Followers and Scarves

Dippy the Dinosaur was born about 150 million years ago, but age is just a number for this world-famous dino hanging out at the Carnegie Museum of Natural History in Oakland.According to museum marketing assistant Samantha Bastress, Dippy’s fossilized bones were discovered in Sheep Creek, Wyo., on July 4, 1899. He’s been on display at the Carnegie Museum since April 1907. Andrew Carnegie financed the acquisition of the skeleton in the late 1890s, and Dippy is formally named“He’s become ‘the dinosaur,’ or so to speak, which not a lot of people know about. He has four different replicas throughout Europe,” says Bastress. “He’s really popular with school kids over there.”Even though he’s got replicas — or “brothers,” as Bastress called them — all around the world, the Dippy you’ll see at the museum in Oakland is almost entirely authentic; the few parts of him made of replica bones were made to fill in a few gaps in the skeleton.The statue outside of the Carnegie Library in Oakland, just a few steps away from the museum, was made in Dippy’s likeness in 1999 to celebrate the 100th anniversary of his discovery. The statue is known for its fashionable outfits, including a top hat and bow-tie combo to celebrate the Royal Wedding in England, an 18-foot-long scarf knitted by a fan, and Harry Potter merchandise declaring his proud status as a Hufflepuff.If you can’t make it out to the museum to see Dippy himself, fear not: He has a Twitter account, @Dippy_the_Dino, which has just surpassed 3,500 followers.

click to enlarge CP photo: Megan Gloeckler Oja

Oja



Part-Time Pet (“all the love, none of the work”)



Rescue Cat



Premium kennel-free accommodations, unlimited human-provided affection, and free healthcare (medical, dental, and vision)

click to enlarge Hillock Golden Retrievers

Show dog



Golden Retriever (dog)



Jack Daniels aka Daniel



the satisfaction of a job well done

click to enlarge Left to Right: Reggie, Munch, Max, Cannonball, Lord Stanley, and Spirit.

Shire breed



Spirit



Apples, carrots, starlight mints

click to enlarge Punxsutawney Groundhog Club, Inc. Punxsutawney Phil

Seer of Seers, Sage of Sages, Prognosticator of Prognosticators, Weather-Prophet Extraordinary



Groundhog



Punxsutawney Phil



Looks at shadows

click to enlarge Tiffani Nieusma Rocky

Rocky Mountain gelding



Rocky



Hugs, hay, Nutrena Senior horse feed, occasional carrot, apple, or peppermint meltaway

click to enlarge Photo: Julia Morley Lu-Seal

Chihuahua/terrier mix



Lu-Seal



A variety of treats. “Anything edible is really her jam. She’s not picky.”

click to enlarge Megan Duca Cypress

Goat



Cypress



a full belly and a healthy diet

click to enlarge Katie O’Malley River at Point State Park

Semi-retired Pittsburgh Canine Ambassador



Golden retriever



River



Miscellaneous lunch scraps and unlimited treats