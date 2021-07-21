 Animal Issue 2021 | Animal Issue | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Animal Issue 2021

click to enlarge CP ILLUSTRATION: PAT LEWIS
CP Illustration: Pat Lewis
Foster dogs, pet pigeons, and a rescue who might have eaten its previous owner, oh my!

This year's Animal Issue is featuring stories about pandemic pets, local shelters, veterinarians, and tips for leaving your pet at home while you return to work.

Meet Pittsburgh’s pigeon whisperer: Kim Garrett
Why this Pittsburgher says fostering pets is not only necessary, but rewarding
How I learned to stop worrying and love my rescue dog
Increased demand for pandemic pets created increased demand for pandemic vets
For the lizard-curious, leopard geckos are an ideal pandemic pet
Plus, have an adorable pet of your own? Don't forget to submit a photo for our Pet Photo Contest for your chance to win prizes!

