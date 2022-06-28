 An upcoming restaurant, a new life for Black Forge, and more Pittsburgh food news | Pittsburgh City Paper

An upcoming restaurant, a new life for Black Forge, and more Pittsburgh food news

click to enlarge Chicken Bacon Ranch taco from Condado - PHOTO: COURTESY OF CONDADO
Photo: Courtesy of Condado
Chicken Bacon Ranch taco from Condado

Blue Sky Kitchen and Bar
211 N. Whitfield St., East Liberty. eatbluesky.com
A new restaurant is coming to East Liberty in the former Medical East Tower. The restaurant will feature a "range of influences, spanning Peru to Jamaica." They are currently hiring for a number of positions so stay tuned for news about opening dates and hours.

Farmer x Baker and Goat Rodeo
315 Shaffer Run Road, Indiana Township. farmerxbaker.com
Farmer x Baker, in collaboration with Goat Rodeo Dairy Farm, will host a five-course meal on July 30. This meal will consist of the finest produce and meats from Farmer x Baker and dairy provided by Goat Rodeo. Tickets are $125 and are available at the Farmer x Baker website.

De Fer Coffee and Tea
2002 Smallman St., Strip District. defer.coffee
De Fer has announced its summer drink menu, and it looks colorful and refreshing. The lineup includes an Orange Blossom Lattee with subtle cardamom notes, a Sproton with tonic water, elderflower and basil syrup, and espresso, a Coconut Daydream cold brew topped with coconut cloud, and more.
Black Forge Coffee
1206 Arlington Ave., Allentown. blackforgecoffee.com
After announcing its closure earlier this year, Black Forge has a new owner, Kelly Braden of The Weeping Glass, and an unchanged vision. The shop will reopen in mid-July after a redesign.


Deja Brew
145 Bakery Square Blvd., Larimer. instagram.com/galleybakerysquare
Tickets are now on sale for Galley Bakery Square's Deja Brew, an upcoming event spotlighting nine local breweries. Taking place on August 6, Deja Brew will feature beer from East End Brewing, Two Frays Brewery, Acclamation Brewing, and others, as well as live music, swag, and more. Tickets are $30-55 and are available at linktr.ee/galleybakerysquare.

Bitter End
409 Butler St., Etna. instagram.com/bitterendetna
Not to be confused with Bitter Ends, the currently-closed Bloomfield sandwich shop, this new Etna-based speakeasy serves as a time capsule to a bygone era with a menu that includes bourbon, rye, and gin-based drinks along with charcuterie and upscale snacks.
click to enlarge People waiting to be seated outside Double Wide Grill. - CP PHOTO: KAYCEE ORWIG
CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig
People waiting to be seated outside Double Wide Grill.
Double Wide Grill
2339 E. Carson St., South Side. doublewidegrill.com
As many have said before, if you want to eat late in Pittsburgh, you're kinda out of luck. Now, the Double Wide Grill has extended their hours so you can eat a little later, at least until midnight. Hours are Monday-Wednesday through 10 p.m., Thursdays until 11 p.m., and Friday - Saturday until midnight.

Condado Tacos
4300 Butler St., Lawrenceville. condadotacos.com
Condado has new menu items, including a Chicken Bacon Ranch Taco, Mango Guac Dip, and three new summer margaritas. Visit the Lawrenceville location, or any other location, and try these out.

