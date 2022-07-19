An outdoor dining guide, a seafood feast, and more Pittsburgh food news | Pittsburgh City Paper

956 Fifth Ave., New Kensington. instagram.com/pigsburghsquealers
On Sun., July 31, the Pigsburgh Squealers animal rescue group will host a summer "pig-nic" at Voodoo Brewing in New Kensington. Enjoy plant-based eats from Veggies N'At, desserts from Sweet Alchemy, and drinks from Voodoo Brewing. There will also be adoptable pigs from Pigsburgh Squealers. Tickets cost $35 and are available on the Sweet Alchemy website.
Downtown Ice Cream History Walk
ventureoutdoors.org
Venture Outdoors will combine a city tour with sweet local treats during its Downtown Ice Cream History Walk. Taking place on Sun., July 31, the morning event will take guests two to three miles, all while covering the history of many Downtown buildings and sites. The walk will end at Millie's Homemade Ice Cream near Market Square. Tickets are $8-12.
The Parlor Dim Sum
4401 Butler St., Lawrenceville. theparlordimsum.com
A new Cantonese restaurant by Roger Li of Umami and Ki Ramen will soon open in Lawrenceville. The establishment will feature dim sum, barbeque, congee, and other dishes. Follow them on Instagram for updates.
PGH Outdoor Dining
Twitter @allegheny412
The Twitter account 'Burgh COVID News tweeted a map highlighting "42 cafes and 157 restaurants" that feature outdoor seating, so anyone "looking to mitigate risk and enjoy the many Pittsburgh restaurants and coffee shops" can still social distance.
Onion Maiden
639 E. Warrington Ave., Allentown. onionmaidenpgh.com
The bad news is that Onion Maiden has paused its brunch service until further notice. The good news is that, on Sun., July 31, Chick Habit returns to Onion Maiden with vegan chicken sandwiches while they last. In an Instagram post, Onion Maiden says they will also be at the Bloomfield Saturday Market "the vast majority of Saturdays."
Lorelei
124 S. Highland Ave., East Liberty. loreleipgh.com
Lorelei is bringing cocktails back to its beer hall. Choose from a variety of spritzes and stirred drinks, all of which pair well with their wood-fired pizzas and other eats.
Eleventh Hour Brewing
3711 Charlotte St., Lawrenceville. instagram.com/eleventhhourbrewing
July means the coming of Cancer season, and to celebrate, Eleventh Hour Brewing continues its Astrology Series with the release of its Cancer brew. Described as having layered notes of tropical fruits like mango, passion fruit, melon, and fresh strawberry, this beer sounds refreshing and sure to please.
2601 Smallman St., Strip District. cinderlands.com
Cinderlands has introduced three entries into the 2021 Hill and Hollow series of fruit punchdown and re-fermented foederbier. The first is Chambourcin, an amber rye saison, the second is Cayuga, a golden saison, and the third is Blackberry, an amber rye saison made with blackberries grown at Freedom Farms.
Caffe D'Amore
5400 Butler St., Lawrenceville. caffedamorepgh.com
Caffe D'Amore has strongly hunted at moving into the former Salty Pork Bits location in Lawrenceville. The timeline is unknown at the moment but you can watch their Instagram for more news.
Ocean Treasures
4801 McKnight Road, Ross Township. oceantreasurespa.com
Celebrate this restaurant's two-year anniversary from Aug. 1-7 with an offer for one appetizer, one combo, and one dessert at $45. Appetizers include calamari, okra, fries (Cajun, regular, or sweet potato), and bang bang shrimp. Combos include snow crab, shrimp, black mussels, crawfish, or lobster tail, and desserts include cheesecake, chocolate cake, or tiramisu.