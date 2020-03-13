An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

UPDATE — 12:20 p.m., Thurs., April 2:
Total number of hospitalized cases in Allegheny County: 70
Total number of confirmed positive cases in Pennsylvania: 7,016
Total number of confirmed deaths from coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 90
UPDATE — 12:30 p.m., Tue., March 31
Health experts are advising people to start looking at the amount of hospitalizations related to coronavirus as a metric of how hard the virus is hitting some areas. As of today in Allegheny County, 51 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 have been hospitalized. That's a rate of about 15% being hospitalized among positive coronavirus cases in the county.
According to the state health department, as of today, 42,488 people have been tested for coronavirus throughout Pennsylvania. That includes the 4,843 who have tested positive and 37,645 who have tested negative. Compared to the most recently state population estimates, these figures show that only about 0.3% of Pennsylvania's population have been tested for COVID-19. However, reports indicate that private testing facilities may have some delays in providing negative-result data to the state. So, the numbers on total tests might be deflated.
This is the COVID-19 Daily Update for March 31, 2020. A map which shows where individuals with confirmed COVID-19 reside is available at https://t.co/rtErjhSYSG. The department is working on making other information available publicly. pic.twitter.com/8yqA56Ae4F— Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) March 31, 2020
As of today, the rate of positive cases among those tested is about 11% in Pennsylvania.
UPDATE — 2:00 p.m., Sat., March 28:
The Allegheny County Health Department has released the age and gender breakdowns of positive coronavirus cases in the county. The information is shown in the graphic below. There have been 31 hospitalizations in Allegheny County related to COVID-19 so far.
UPDATE — 12:30 p.m., Thu., March 26:
Allegheny County has started to document the age breakdown of its positive coronavirus cases. Of the 133 now confirmed positive cases, 52 have been of people between the ages of 25-49. This age group represents about 39% of the county's cases. But, 55 people ages 50 or older have tested positive for COVID-19, and that represents 41% of the positive cases. Young people have not been immune to positive tests, as 26 people ages 24 or young have tested positive, including a child between the ages of 0-4.
UPDATE — 12:00 p.m., Tue., March 24:
According to the Allegheny County Health Department, a second person has died in the county due to COVID-19, the disease that is caused by coronavirus.
The deceased was a woman in her late 70s. According to a statement, “this person’s positive status was not known until after the death.”
There was no documentation of her recently traveling, but, according to the county, she did have other health issues that may have delayed recognition of COVID-19. Medics who responded to a 9-1-1 call wore protective equipment. According to Allegheny County officials, the woman was declared deceased at the scene, but because of the symptoms that were reported she was tested for coronavirus.
The county health department has begun contact tracing based on information from the family of the deceased. Those family members have also been placed into self-isolation.
“We extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of this individual on their loss,” reads a statement from the health department.
UPDATE — 12:00 p.m., Sat., March 21:
There is now one confirmed death from coronavirus in Allegheny County.
The death was an adult resident, the second death in Pennsylvania caused by the virus.
"Each day we tell you how important it is to stay calm, stay home, and stay safe," said Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine in a live-streamed press conference. "This is more than just a catchy phrase. This virus is deadly, and we need to practice social distancing to minimize its spread and its impact."
Our original story, first posted on March 13 with an update on March 14, is below:
On March 14, the Allegheny County Health Department confirmed its first two COVID-19 cases in Allegheny County, according to a press release. The individuals, one in their 70s and the other in their 60s. Both residents live in the same household and are believed to have contacted it through out-of-state travel. Allegheny County Department of Health director Debra Bogen said they will be identifying people who have been in close contact with the two residents.
Central Outreach Wellness Center, through a partnership with Quest Diagnostics, is offering drive-by testing for coronavirus at their North Side location at 127 Anderson Street. According to a press release from Dr. Stacy Lane, only people who present symptoms of dry cough and fever will be tested at this time. Those who do should have photo ID and a copy of their insurance card. Testing is limited to 100 at this time.
Fitzgerald had already declared a state of emergency for Allegheny County in response to the coronavirus earlier this week. President Donald Trump declared a state of emergency for the entire U.S. on March 13.
There are now 27 positive cases of COVID-19 in Allegheny County. Of those, five individuals are hospitalized with the remainder in self-isolation at home. Contact tracing, including information gathering, on these cases continues. pic.twitter.com/mD8Zsrctbu— Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) March 20, 2020
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, three confirmed or presumptive positive case of coronavirus have hit Washington County, just south of Pittsburgh. Beaver County has three cases. Westermoreland County now has four positive cases.
“While we anticipate that there will be more Pennsylvanians with COVID-19 in the coming days and weeks, it is important for residents to know the commonwealth is prepared and to be prepared themselves,” said Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Levine in a Sunday press release. “Right now, you have a higher chance of testing positive for COVID-19 if you have traveled to a country or state with known community outbreaks or have come in contact with someone who has the virus. We are working with the health care community across Pennsylvania to keep them informed, consult on patient testing and ensuring they have the resources they need to care for patients.”
On March 11, the World Health Organization deemed coronavirus, which causes the disease COVID-19, a global pandemic and confirmed that cases have grown exponentially in countries like Italy, China, South Korea, and others.
Experts expect confirmed cases to grow in the U.S. as well. The virus has infected hundreds of thousands of people worldwide and resulted in thousands of deaths, primarily seniors.
The discovery of western Pennsylvania's first case in Washington County coincided with Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto declaring a state of emergency for the city, which will begin Monday morning, March 16. The White House is not saying that gatherings should be limited to 10 people or less throughout the U.S.
Dozens of events in the area have canceled over concerns about spreading the coronavirus. According to UPMC, the large regional hospital has developed a test for coronavirus and patients tested at UPMC facilities should be able to know if they have the virus within 24 hours of testing.
They developed a test for the virus. Folks will be able to know within 24 hours. https://t.co/llP9MqEumq— Ariel Worthy (@airreeulll) March 14, 2020