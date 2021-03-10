An Irish meal for St. Patrick's Day, a Downtown coffee shop closes, and more Pittsburgh food news

OpeningBurgh'ers
Local brewery and burger joint Burgh'ers Brewing announced they will be opening a new location at the Highline in East Carson Street in the South Side. This will be the third location for Burgh'ers, with spots already in Lawrenceville and Zelienople. An opening date has not yet been announced. 319 E. Carson St., South Side. burgherspgh.com
Roots Natural Kitchen
It seems like their Oakland location has been a success as Roots Natural Kitchen, a chain based out of Charlottesville, Va., will be opening a second Pittsburgh location this month in Bloomfield on Liberty Avenue. The fast-casual restaurant specializes in grain bowls and salads. 5321 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield. rootsnaturalkitchen.com
Closing21st Street Coffee
After 15 years in business, Downtown cafe 21st Street Coffee announced that it is closing permanently. The shop was originally located in the Strip District, where it got its name, before moving Downtown a few years ago. "After 15 years this amazing part of our lives known as 21st Street Coffee and Tea comes to an end. Thanks to everyone that worked here or visited over the years. We will miss it," wrote the staff in a social media post.
NewsGood Eat$
The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership recently launched Good Eat$, a program to encourage people to patronize Downtown restaurants. On Tuesdays and Wednesdays, diners can enjoy a 25% off discount from select restaurants, including Bae Bae's Kitchen, Hello Bistro, Market St. Grocery, Sree's Foods, and more. The difference in cost is covered by the Richard King Mellon Foundation, and the program runs only as long as funding lasts. downtownpittsburgh.com/goodeatsdowntown
Barrel & Flow Festival
The beer festival previously known as Fresh Fest is rebranding as the Barrel & Flow Festival. Despite the change, the festival will have the same goals. "Our collaborations and aims of economic empowerment for the Black community continue, just as significant and necessary as ever, with global aspirations and national amplifications," states the festival's website. Their first event under the rebrand will occur over Sept. 10-12 at SouthSide Works. barrelandflow.com
Dianoia's Eatery
Though the Strip District restaurant is known for its Italian fare, Dianoia's Eatery will be offering a special Irish menu on March 17 (St. Patrick's Day). Lunney's Eatery, as the restaurant is calling it, with classic Irish dishes like soda bread, corned beef, cabbage, Irish ginger snap cookies, and more. The dinner is available to order from the "web shop" section of their website. 2429 Penn Ave., Strip District. dianoiaseatery.com
VEGED!
Join writer Natalie Bencivenga for VEGED!, a new vegan cooking web series. Filmed out of Don's Appliances, the show will feature local chefs sharing plant-based recipes."There's no question that plant-based food is the future, so watch as visionary, veg-based Pittsburgh chefs, from top local restaurants, present recipes and tips that will only add to your eating excitement!" states the show's Facebook page. The first episode airs on March 22 on YouTube.
Pigeon Bagels
Food & Wine magazine released a list of the "Best Bagels in America" and Pittsburgh's own Pigeon Bagels on the list. The publication cited the Squirrel Hill shop's pumpernickel and pumpernickel swirl bagels as a favorite. 5613 Hobart St., Squirrel Hill. pigeonpgh.com