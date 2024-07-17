An International Olympic Competition in Our Backyard!

click to enlarge Photo courtesy of Special Olympics Pennsylvania

As the world's attention turns to Paris for the Olympics, did you know you can also witness a remarkable sporting event right here in Western Pennsylvania? The Special Olympics North America Softball Championship is a unique opportunity to cheer on some extraordinary athletes.

The Special Olympics North America Softball Championship is coming to No Off Season Sports in Russellton, PA, from September 6 – 8, and you are warmly invited. Best of all, the tickets are free, and there's no need to navigate any difficult ticketing platforms. You can simply show up, cheer, and be part of this inclusive and remarkable event.

click to enlarge Photo courtesy of Special Olympics Pennsylvania

Andrew Fee, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships for Special Olympics PA, shared why hosting the competition is so important to the organization, "This event showcases not only the incredible athletic talents of our participants but also the unifying power of sports. We're proud to highlight Pittsburgh as a City that supports and celebrates the achievements of all athletes. The championships will provide unforgettable experiences for Special Olympics athletes across the USA and Canada and inspire and uplift everyone involved."

One Athlete's Perspective

Meet Kyle Lewis, a 31-year-old athlete from Gibsonia. He's eagerly anticipating the softball championship, excited about the diverse teams from across North America. For Kyle, this competition is more than just a game-it's a chance to make new friends, compete at higher levels, and immerse himself in the vibrant Pittsburgh community.

click to enlarge Photo credit: Sharon Lewis Kyle playing softball

Kyle began his involvement as a Special Olympics basketball player 14 years ago when a high school friend invited him to play with his Special Olympics basketball team in Chester County, PA. Kyle was hooked immediately because it allowed him to compete, make new friends, and enjoy new experiences.

Put Me In, Coach!

Thirty-two years ago, Darryl Degelman and his wife, Diane, saw an opportunity for their special needs son, Ron, to become involved in sports through Special Olympics programs in Monroeville, PA. Within a few years, Darryl coached basketball, soccer, and softball with the Olympic Flames in North Hills of Pittsburgh.

Darryl described that Special Olympics "offered our son the opportunity to maintain fitness and develop relationships with other families."

Developing a routine, Darryl and Ron practice every week, ten months a year, outdoors in Sharpsburg for soccer and softball and in a gym in the North Allegheny School District for basketball.

Darryl and Ron want everyone to check out the softball tournament. "The public is invited to observe the talent and effort of the athletes at the Special Olympics North America Softball Championships." Darryl continued, "They will be amazed at the skill level achieved by the athletes. Special Olympics provides us the opportunity to support the community and enjoy the enthusiasm of the athletes, coaches, volunteers, and families."

Who will be competing?

click to enlarge Photo courtesy of Special Olympics Pennsylvania

Athletes will descend upon the Burgh to compete in both traditional and Unified Team formats. Over half a million athletes in North America participate in all 32 sports offered by Special Olympics.

It is home to athletes from Canada, the Caribbean, and the United States. Special Olympics is dedicated to empowering individuals with intellectual disabilities to become physically fit, productive, and respected members of society through sports training and competition.

Darryl said, "The tournament is also an opportunity to highlight the Pittsburgh area for the several hundred athletes and twenty-eight teams."

Unified Team Format

At the Special Olympics North America Softball Championship, you'll not only witness traditional team competition but also the inspiring Unified Team format. This format brings people with and without intellectual disabilities together on a team, fostering friendship and understanding through shared training and play. It was inspired by a simple principle: training together and playing together is a quick path to friendship and understanding.

In Unified Sports, teams are comprised of people of similar age and ability. That makes practices more fun and games more challenging and exciting for all. Having sports in common is just one more way to sweep away preconceptions and false ideas.

How To Get Involved

Getting involved in the event can be as simple as visiting the competition website: https://www.specialolympics.org/regions/north-america/special-olympics-regions/special-olympics-north-america-softball-championship?locale=en to learn when games will be played and showing up. You can even make signs and banners to cheer on the athletes.

If this all sounds exciting, but you’d like to get even more involved, volunteers are currently being sought. Check out the link above to fill out a volunteer profile and learn more about how you can put your talents to work.

Kyle would love to see you there, “Special Olympics has been a wonderful experience for me and has given me opportunities that I may not otherwise have had. I would encourage participation in Special Olympics by getting involved as an athlete or a volunteer!”

Best of luck to all athletes!