 An election night drinking game | Drink | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

An election night drinking game

By

click to enlarge drink-election-drinking-game.jpg
Don’t want to drink? Try these alternatives. Swap out a sip for a deep breath, and instead of taking a shot, turn off the TV and run around the block to calm your nerves.

Drink when …

• You see a bad political meme.
• Party-goers realize they’re on television.
• You question the electoral college.
• There’s a famous person on screen, at a party.
• The phrase “Breaking News” is displayed or said.
• You hear the words “unprecedented” or “landmark.”
• You see a shot of a polling place. Take two drinks if there’s a pet, pizza, or someone sitting in line, in a chair.
• You see a subtweet. Take two drinks if it’s from the party that’s currently losing.
• A swing state goes the color you want.

Take a shot when …

• You see a fly. Any fly, it doesn’t even have to be on screen.
• Anyone describes Pennsylvania as the “keystone” of the election.
• Every time someone you’re watching with yells an expletive.
• There is a concession speech or resignation.
• No results come in because there are thousands of mail-in ballots that still need to be counted.

Trending

Pittsburgh General Election Guide 2020
Married arts professionals open KURATEDpgh, a new gallery in Aspinwall
Takeout Review: Hapa Hawaiian Grill
What is your voting plan?
Delightfully scary games to play virtually or in-person, including one made in Pittsburgh
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Tags

Latest in Drink

Hambone's bar in Lawrenceville has closed permanently

By Ryan Deto

Hambone's bar in December 2019

Four locally-made pumpkin beers

By Maggie Weaver

Four locally-made pumpkin beers

Warm Pittsburgh drinks for fall that aren’t a pumpkin spice latte

By Maggie Weaver

Honey Latte at Big Dog Coffee

Parks Conservancy and Commonplace Coffee offering blends inspired by 5 city parks

By Maggie Weaver

Commonplace Coffee's Frick Park Blend
More »

Readers also liked…

Great bars for drinks, dancing, and karaoke during Pride Month or any month

By Maggie Weaver

Great bars for drinks, dancing and karaoke during Pride Month or any month

After six long years in the making, 4Four6 Distillery to open in Sharpsburg by 2020

By Maggie Weaver

After six long years in the making, 4Four6 Distillery to open in Sharpsburg by 2020

Dry January happy hour pop-up bar features alternative spirits and non-alcoholic craft beers

By Maggie Weaver

Dry January happy hour pop-up bar features alternative spirits and non-alcoholic craft beers
More Drink »
All Food+Drink »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • October 21-27, 2020

Previous Issues

Trending

Adda Bazaar comes to Garfield, Mediterra Café announces an official opening date, and more Pittsburgh food news

Adda Bazaar comes to Garfield, Mediterra Café announces an official opening date, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Maggie Weaver

Takeout Review: HotBox by Wiz

Takeout Review: HotBox by Wiz

By Maggie Weaver

Takeout Review: Hapa Hawaiian Grill

Takeout Review: Hapa Hawaiian Grill

By Maggie Weaver

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation