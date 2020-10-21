An election night drinking game

Drink when …



Take a shot when …



• You see a bad political meme.• Party-goers realize they’re on television.• You question the electoral college.• There’s a famous person on screen, at a party.• The phrase “Breaking News” is displayed or said.• You hear the words “unprecedented” or “landmark.”• You see a shot of a polling place. Take two drinks if there’s a pet, pizza, or someone sitting in line, in a chair.• You see a subtweet. Take two drinks if it’s from the party that’s currently losing.• A swing state goes the color you want.• You see a fly. Any fly, it doesn’t even have to be on screen.• Anyone describes Pennsylvania as the “keystone” of the election.• Every time someone you’re watching with yells an expletive.• There is a concession speech or resignation.• No results come in because there are thousands of mail-in ballots that still need to be counted.