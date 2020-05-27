 An all-too-brief recollection of working at Fine Wine and Good Spirits | Just Jaggin' | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

An all-too-brief recollection of working at Fine Wine and Good Spirits

By

click to enlarge istock-1197701800.jpg
Before there was curbside pickup, online ordering, and anything resembling a palatable bourbon available, Fine Wine and Good Spirits – or the "state store," as my parents called it – took their chances on hiring a young alcohol sales upstart who was yearning to stock their bottom shelves with handles of Burnett's vodka.

In the early aughts, I did seasonal work at Pennsylvania liquor stores during breaks from college. I had two ties (you had to wear a tie during Fine Wine's Golden Age), and was very likely the youngest employee at any of the stores. And I would know, because I worked at every one of them. At least it seemed like it.

I’m still not sure where Mt. Oliver is, but I worked there. I was a cashier at two locations in Downtown, two stores in Mt. Lebanon, the South Park Shops’ location, a shelf-stocker at two warehouses, in addition to positions at countless other locations.


You know what’s really cool to a 20-year-old college student? You got it: a giant, wooden Wild Turkey shelving display that no other employee in their right mind would want to take home. That sucker looked great in my college apartment, though. And so did the Three Olives wire bottle rack on which I proudly displayed my collection of Boone’s Farm, the Snow Creek Berry flavor being my real showpiece.

The procedures in every store were exactly the same, which is nice when you are the utility infielder of your regional food and beverage local. There were stores where all the alcohol was behind the counter. Stores where you could smoke at the register, which I may or may have not done during my misspent youth. If you’ve never unloaded over a hundred cases of holiday booze staples from a truck at 7 a.m. in 15-degree weather, I highly recommend it.

It was a guarantee that each store had at least one real character that every other employee talked about. There was the manager who wanted to teach me how to play harmonica and was regionally renowned for better or worse, depending on whom you spoke with. And there was an almost-retired warehouse employee who would drive me around on deliveries, buy me Subway for lunch, and tell me stories about sordid things he did in Mexico.

And maybe there’s a current employee talking about the idiot who would take every piece of promotional material home with him. Such is the wild and wonderful world we Pittsburghers know as the only legal way to get brand name booze.

Tags

Latest in Just Jaggin'

Kindergarten in the time of corona

By Josh Oswald

Jack Hartmann doing whatever the hell Jack Hartmann does.

I want to like Star Wars, I swear. Here's why I don't

By Josh Oswald

I want to like Star Wars, I swear. Here's why I don't

The kids' menu is boring and the best thing that's happened to parents

By Josh Oswald

The kids' menu is boring and the best thing that's happened to parents

Top 10 things that are completely fine

By Josh Oswald

Top 10 things that are completely fine
More »

Readers also liked…

I am open to the concept of never watching HGTV again

By Josh Oswald

I am open to the concept of never watching HGTV again

Be the change you want to see in your township's traffic patterns

By Josh Oswald

Be the change you want to see in your township's traffic patterns
More Just Jaggin' »
All Views »
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • May 27- 2, 2020

Previous Issues

Special Issues

Trending

Free Will Astrology (5/20 - 5/27)

Free Will Astrology (5/20 - 5/27)

By Rob Brezsny

Guest column: Building Community Power Through Participation

Guest column: Building Community Power Through Participation

By Greater Pittsburgh Nonprofit Partnership, Pittsburgh Community Reinvestment Group, and Keystone Progress Education Fund

I want to like Star Wars, I swear. Here's why I don't

I want to like Star Wars, I swear. Here's why I don't

By Josh Oswald

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Website powered by Foundation