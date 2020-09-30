Amid a global pandemic, Central Outreach continues its mission to provide health for every community

The largest LGBTQ+ medical clinic in Western Pa., which is also straight-friendly, Central Outreach was the first clinic in Pittsburgh to offer drive-thru COVID testing. Eventually, testing expanded from its North Shore and Aliquippa locations to the Pittsburgh Zoo. The clinic’s fundamental services, focused on HIV treatment and Hep C care, only expanded.



"Cultural competency and advocacy are the greatest ways we help patients, along with treatment options from highly trained doctors and nurse practitioners."

Central Outreach Wellness Center. 127 Anderson St. Suite 101, North Shore; 95 Leonard Ave Suite 203, Washington; 2360 Hospital Drive Upper Suite 1, Aliquippa. centraloutreach.com