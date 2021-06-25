 Allegheny Overlook celebrates grand opening with a three day series of live music | Music | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Allegheny Overlook celebrates grand opening with a three day series of live music

By

click to enlarge Elias Khouri plays at the Allegheny Overlook stage on June 24 - PHOTO: COURTESY OF DOWNTOWN PITTSBURGH PARTNERSHIP
Photo: courtesy of Downtown Pittsburgh Partnership
Elias Khouri plays at the Allegheny Overlook stage on June 24
On June 24, the grand opening celebration began for the Allegheny Overlook, a new pop-up park located Downtown overseeing the Allegheny River. The Allegheny Overlook’s celebration continues through the weekend with live music, as well as a beer garden and food vendors to enjoy while grooving to the local musicians.

The pop-up park is taking over small sections of Fort Duquesne Boulevard and Sixth Avenue, which are closed down and include a vibrant street mural designed by Pittsburgh artist and muralist Janel Young. The mural and pop-up park will be available for the public to visit into the fall. On June 24, Jim Donovan & the Sun King Warriors played a show that was opened by guitarist Elias Khouri.

Pittsburgh City Paper has the details of the rest of the grand opening celebration of the Allegheny Overlook for a June 24-26 weekend filled with live music and more.


Bindley Hardware Co. with William Matheny

Fri. June 25. 5 p.m. Free.

The Bindley family’s ancestors used to own a Pittsburgh-based hardware company over 100 years ago. Commemorating his roots in the name of their band, Jon Bindley is the frontman of the alt-country and rock group Bindley Hardware Co. Summer nights are perfect for country twang, and the six piece group will bring that to their performance on the stage at the Allegheny Overlook. William Matheny, a West-Virginia based singer/songwriter, will open the performance.

Jordan Montgomery with Sierra Sellers

Sat. June 26. 6 p.m. Free.

Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Jordan Montogomery is a rising artist in the hip-hop scene. Montgomery will deliver a showstopping performance with his provoking lyrics and production. Montgomery is the founder of the local independent label, Driving While Black Records, which is also the title of his debut album. Sierra Sellers, another rising Pittsburgh artist, opens for Montogomery with a R&B performance.

