Allegheny Eats brings aid to restaurant workers and farms, Grist House starts shipping, and more Pittsburgh food news

By

click to enlarge The Vandal's fried chicken sandwich dinner kit - PHOTO: BRITTANY SPINELLI
Photo: Brittany Spinelli
The Vandal's fried chicken sandwich dinner kit

Openings

Ski Lodge

435 Market St., Downtown. Instagram.com/creativesdrink
After the success of their seasonal pop-up Lemonade Stand, Creatives Drink, Market Street Grocery, and Mindful Hospitality have come together on another concept, Ski Lodge. The outdoor pop-up bar features personal fireplaces and warm drinks, in addition to a menu of 10 sandwiches, including the Lemonade Stand’s popular fried chicken sandwich.

Ski Lodge is open Fridays from 4-9 p.m. and Saturdays 12-9 p.m.

Announcements

Grist House

10 E. Sherman St., Millvale; 301 Sgt. Messerschmidt Road, Oakdale. gristhouse.com
Half-cases and full cases of Grist House beers can now be shipped across Pennsylvania. Visit their website for details.


Pittsburgher of the Year

pittsburghmagazine.com
Pittsburgh Magazine has announced its Pittsburgher of the Year as Lisa Scales, the CEO of the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank. "As the leader of the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food bank, Scales has mobilized the organization to feed the vulnerable members of our community amid a pandemic that threatens their survival," reads the description honoring the leader of the Duquesne nonprofit.

Allegheny Eats

alleghenyeats.org
Sustainable Pittsburgh, CRAFT at Chatham, and a number of local food organizations have come together to create Allegheny Eats, described as a “one-stop shop” for consumers to support restaurants, help industry workers, and give security to local farmers.

Every week, consumers can purchase a meal kit from a local restaurant — inaugural eateries include Bae Bae’s Kitchen, The Vandal, black radish kitchen, and Casa Brasil — and a portion of the sales will go back into the program, funding free meals for restaurant workers. In addition to helping industry folks who have been directly impacted by COVID-19, meal kits contain locally-sourced products, providing support for area farms.

All restaurant kits can be purchased on alleghenyeats.org and must be purchased by Tuesday for Thursday pick-up.


Events

Saving Hospitality: One Drink at a Time

On Fri., Jan. 22, Mindful Hospitality Group, in partnership with New Ivy Group, Fulton Commons, and Creatives Drink, is presenting a virtual cocktail fundraiser to support the Pittsburgh Restaurant Workers Aid. The interactive event, streamed from the recently-opened Fulton Commons in Manchester, will discuss the crisis facing Pittsburgh’s hospitality industry and explore new ways to support these businesses and industry entrepreneurs.

Those who purchase a “Mix & Mingle” ticket will receive a kit with the ingredients to make two drinks, "The Penicillin" and "The Aviation," along with a cocktail class taught by the Mindful Hospitality team. A virtual-only event ticket is also available, including recipe cards and access to the event on Zoom. Both tickets will be entered in raffle drawings.

Tickets are available online: Saving Hospitality eventbrite.com page

