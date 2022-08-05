 Allegheny County returns to high coronavirus community infection levels | Pittsburgh City Paper

Allegheny County returns to high coronavirus community infection levels

By

click to enlarge Allegheny County returns to high coronavirus community infection levels

Rising levels of new COVID-19 cases throughout July and early August have once again tipped Allegheny County into the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's "high" community transmission tier.

The CDC uses several metrics to determine levels of community infection, including the number of cases per 100,000 population, the number of new hospital admissions, and the percentage of overall hospital beds taken up by COVID-positive patients.

According to CDC data, 218 out of every 100,000 residents in Allegheny County are testing positive for the disease each day based on a seven-day running average. Ten patients have been admitted to the hospital during the past seven days, and coronavirus patients currently take up 4.2% of staffed inpatient beds.


The CDC recommends that county residents wear masks indoors, stay up-to-date on vaccines, and get tested if symptoms show. The Allegheny County Health Department has not issued additional guidelines beyond referring to those set by the CDC.

Allegheny County was last flagged in the high community infection bracket during a surge in late spring, after which numbers began to dwindle, dropping it back to the CDC's lowest tracking tier.

Rising cases throughout July brought the county back into the medium range last week, before a slight rise since July 29 tipped it back into the high threshold.

Despite the recent uptick in cases, overall numbers remain far below the winter surge where new daily cases briefly peaked above 4,000 in January. Hospitalizations and deaths have also stayed below their peak levels in the first 12 months of the outbreak, after vaccines became widely available to the public.

Trending

Speaking of...

Fitzgerald vetoes bills on fracking, executive hires; council president moves to override

By Jamie Wiggan

Fitzgerald vetoes bills on fracking, executive hires; council president moves to override

Agencies respond as overdoses surge through Allegheny County

By Jamie Wiggan

Agencies respond as overdoses surge through Allegheny County

Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Food Program Coordinator, Dog Handler, and more

Curated by Lisa Cunningham

Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Food Program Coordinator, Dog Handler, and more

Get a criminal record expunged with help from Allegheny County

By Jordana Rosenfeld

Get a criminal record expunged with help from Allegheny County
More »

Tags

Latest in Health

Federal officials declare a public health emergency for monkeypox

By Ariana Figueroa

Federal officials declare a public health emergency for monkeypox

BikePGH goes round and round with "Loop the Loop" Allegheny Circle ride

By Dani Janae

BikePGH goes round and round with "Loop the Loop" Allegheny Circle ride

Biden to sign order on out-of-state abortion access

By Ariana Figueroa

A woman holds up a sign that reads, "reproductive justice for all" in between two other people wearing masks with their arms crossed

Local groups convene salon to explore psychedelic healing

By Jordana Rosenfeld

Local groups convene salon to explore psychedelic healing
More »
More Health »
All News »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • August 3- 9, 2022

Previous Issues

Trending

Pittsburgh hosts recycling drop-off days for electronic and chemical waste

Pittsburgh hosts recycling drop-off days for electronic and chemical waste

By Amanda Waltz

Court watchers wear white at probation hearing to protest judge's conduct

Court watchers wear white at probation hearing to protest judge's conduct

By Jordana Rosenfeld

BikePGH goes round and round with "Loop the Loop" Allegheny Circle ride

BikePGH goes round and round with "Loop the Loop" Allegheny Circle ride

By Dani Janae

Historic Freedom Corner suffers damages; leaders work to rebuild

Historic Freedom Corner suffers damages; leaders work to rebuild

By Dontae Washington

© 2022 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation