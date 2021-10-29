 Allegheny County requests another extension for local eviction moratorium | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Allegheny County requests another extension for local eviction moratorium

By

click to enlarge The Allegheny County Courthouse in Downtown Pittsburgh - CP PHOTO: RYAN DETO
CP photo: Ryan Deto
The Allegheny County Courthouse in Downtown Pittsburgh
With the county’s eviction moratorium set to expire on Oct. 31, Allegheny County President Judge Kim Clark requested on Oct. 29 that the Pennsylvania Supreme Court extend the eviction protection measures remain until the end of November.

In Judge Clark’s request, she says the pandemic resulted in an unprecedented number of potential evictions, and extended the moratorium allows sufficient time for applications to receive emergency rental assistance. If approved, Allegheny County’s eviction moratorium expiration would be set to expire on Nov. 30.

According to county data, 19,427 households have applied for rental assistance during the pandemic, and 11,749 are still awaiting approval and payment as of Oct. 29. Over $47 million of the Emergency Rental Assistance Program has gone towards households rent and utility. According to Abby Rae LaCombe of Rent Help PGH told City Paper in August, the county received $73 million in total to assist renters. Judge Clark did not respond when asked for a comment for this story.


The request for another extension comes after over 65 organizations and elected leaders call for Allegheny County’s eviction moratorium extension. On Oct. 27, advocates sent an open letter to Clark, asking for her help to extend the moratorium.

Elected officials, all Democrats, calling for the extension include state Sen. Lindsey Williams, state Reps. Ed Gainey, Sara Innamorato, Summer Lee, Allegheny County Councilors Olivia Bennett and Bethany Hallam, Pittsburgh City Councilors Erika Strassburger and Deb Gross.

“Applying for housing aid and rental relief is a long and arduous process,” said Gross in a Oct. 27 press release. “It’s not a process that suddenly stops on October 31st.”

For those facing eviction complaints and other legal issues, University of Pittsburgh’s chapter Black Law Students Association is hosting their Derrick Bell Community Legal Clinic on Nov. 3 at the Hill District Community Engagement Center. BLSA and the Allegheny County Bar Association will prove legal on landlord and tenant issues, criminal record expungements, child custody, etc. The clinic prefers appointments to make but also accepts walk-ins.


The annual legal clinic is named after Dr. Derrick Bell, a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh School of Law and a civil rights lawyer. Dr. Bell helped establish the scholarship on the intersection of race and justice.

Trending

Pittsburgh author Brian Broome wins prestigious Kirkus Prize
Hofbräuhaus Pittsburgh manager reinstated after allegations of racism stemming from craft beer festival
Advocates calling for Allegheny County to extend its local eviction moratorium
Deep-pocketed donors pour money into Pennsylvania Supreme Court race
25 Pennsylvania-made candy brands perfect for the trick or treat bowl
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

By CP Staff

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

Advocates calling for Allegheny County to extend its local eviction moratorium

By Jason Phox

Advocates calling for Allegheny County to extend its local eviction moratorium

Deep-pocketed donors pour money into Pennsylvania Supreme Court race

By Stephen Caruso

Deep-pocketed donors pour money into Pennsylvania Supreme Court race

25 Pennsylvania-made candy brands perfect for the trick or treat bowl

By Ryan Deto

25 Pennsylvania-made candy brands perfect for the trick or treat bowl
More »

Tags

Latest in News

Why Josh Shapiro is skeptical of a state initiative to limit carbon from power plants?

By Stephen Caruso

Josh Shapiro

Hofbräuhaus Pittsburgh manager reinstated after allegations of racism stemming from craft beer festival

By Ryan Deto

Hofbräuhaus Pittsburgh manager reinstated after allegations of racism stemming from craft beer festival

Advocates calling for Allegheny County to extend its local eviction moratorium

By Jason Phox

Advocates calling for Allegheny County to extend its local eviction moratorium

Deep-pocketed donors pour money into Pennsylvania Supreme Court race

By Stephen Caruso

Deep-pocketed donors pour money into Pennsylvania Supreme Court race
More »

Readers also liked…

How Pennsylvania health-care workers and nurses are trying, but still struggling, to build their political power

By Ryan Deto

How Pennsylvania health-care workers and nurses are trying, but still struggling, to build their political power

Armed civilian group at Pittsburgh’s reopen protest sports symbols linked to white nationalism

By Ryan Deto

Iron City Citizens Response Unit with Valknot patch on right arm

Airbnb has been operating in Pa throughout the pandemic and against stay-at-home orders

By Ryan Deto

Airbnb has been operating in Pa throughout the pandemic and against stay-at-home orders

Dems call on Mike Turzai and other GOP leaders to resign after failing to disclose a state rep's COVID-19 diagnosis

By Hannah Lynn

Dems call on Mike Turzai and other GOP leaders to resign after failing to disclose a state rep's COVID-19 diagnosis (2)
More News »
All News »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • October 27- 2, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

Hofbräuhaus Pittsburgh manager reinstated after allegations of racism stemming from craft beer festival

Hofbräuhaus Pittsburgh manager reinstated after allegations of racism stemming from craft beer festival

By Ryan Deto

Advocates calling for Allegheny County to extend its local eviction moratorium

Advocates calling for Allegheny County to extend its local eviction moratorium

By Jason Phox

Deep-pocketed donors pour money into Pennsylvania Supreme Court race

Deep-pocketed donors pour money into Pennsylvania Supreme Court race

By Stephen Caruso

How newsrooms, police departments, and social media fail missing people of color

How newsrooms, police departments, and social media fail missing people of color

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

© 2021 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation