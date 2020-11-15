Allegheny County reports a record number of 527 daily COVID-19 cases

There have been 4,230 cases of COVID-19 in Allegheny County since Nov. 1.
Dr. Debra Bogden, Director of the Allegheny County Health Department, warned residents that the increase in new cases is "beyond concerning."
"Doing nothing is no longer an option as we must protect our health care workers, both at hospital and long-term care facilities, and our first responders during this health crisis," said Bogen in a press release. "People are doing well in structured settings, but we continue to see more and more cases as a result of unmonitored, private social gatherings."
Earlier this week, Bogen warned that if cases continue to increase, communities will be facing numerous deaths approaching the holidays, and advised residents to limit social interactions, especially during the upcoming holidays.
Parties have been linked to the third wave of COVID cases in Allegheny County, according to health officials.
"Just because you are gathering outdoors, or with people you know, doesn't mean that you're not at risk for COVID," Bogen said in the press release. "Even outdoors or with those you know, people need to remain six feet apart and should be masked. Whether in someone's backyard, or at a public space, the guidelines remain the same. We've become complacent in recent months, and the number of cases clearly shows that."
Earlier this month, state Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said state officials have no plan to return to stay-at-home orders or a lockdown. However, in today's press release, Boden noted that county officials are "actively considering what options are available to the Health Department to limit this spread."
Sunday's daily COVID-19 numbers are normally not released until Monday, but the Heath Department said they decided to release them today since the numbers reached the all-time high.