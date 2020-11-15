Allegheny County reports a record number of 527 daily COVID-19 cases

stay-at-home orders or a lockdown. However, in today's press release, Boden noted that county officials are "

"Just because you are gathering outdoors, or with people you know, doesn't mean that you're not at risk for COVID," Bogen said in the press release. "Even outdoors or with those you know, people need to remain six feet apart and should be masked. Whether in someone's backyard, or at a public space, the guidelines remain the same. We've become complacent in recent months, and the number of cases clearly shows that."Earlier this month, state Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said state officials have no plan to return toactively considering what options are available to the Health Department to limit this spread."Sunday's daily COVID-19 numbers are normally not released until Monday, but the Heath Department said they decided to release them today since the numbers reached the all-time high.