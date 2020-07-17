Allegheny County reopens indoor dining at 25% capacity as daily COVID-19 case numbers remain in triple digits

The change also comes while Allegheny County continues to have new daily case numbers in the triple digits. Case numbers for July 17 included 240 cases and 17 hospitalizations. When Allegheny County moved into green phase of the governor's COVID-19 plan on June 5, indoor dining was open at 50% capacity. The four weeks before county officials announced indoor dining closures have been tied to the sharp increase in coronavirus cases Allegheny County has seen.
With the new county changes, indoor and outdoor dining are both allowed until 11 p.m., smoking and vaping are banned at indoor and outdoor establishments, and indoor events are limited to 25 people while outdoor events are limited to 50. Allegheny County outdoor event restrictions are stricter than Wolf's order, which caps outdoor events at more than 250 people. The previous Allegheny County order that instituted a three-drink maximum at restaurants in the county has been lifted.
Per the state order, bars or establishments that don't serve food are not allowed to serve alcohol for onsite consumption. Onsite alcohol consumption must be served with food.
Contact tracing from the Allegheny County Health Department has shown that many cases during the recent spike came from people spending time at bars and restaurants, as well as from people traveling in and out of the state. Just before the county shut down bars and indoor dining at the end of June, several local establishments had to close after one or several employees tested positive for COVID-19.
Pittsburgh City Paper asked county officials if there was data showing that returning to indoor dinning doesn't correlate with increase in positive COVID-19 cases. County officials didn't respond by press time.
CP also asked if county officials felt any pressure to loosen the indoor-dining ban because the federal government has yet to announce another round of coronavirus stimulus package for struggling restaurants. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) plans to unveil a new stimulus proposal next week, but it's unclear if specific funding for restaurants will be included. County officials didn't respond by press time to questions about uncertainty of stimulus funding.
On July, after the county shut down alcohol consumption at bars and restaurants, dozens of bar owners and workers protested in Downtown Pittsburgh against the closures. The organizer of that protest did not attend because an employee at his restaurant tested positive for the virus.