Allegheny County recycling program will accept live Christmas trees beginning Dec. 26

The department will host its annual Christmas Tree Recycling Program, through which residents can recycle their live Christmas trees beginning after Sat., Dec. 25.
From Sun., Dec. 26 through Jan. 14, 2022, the department will accept discarded trees at all nine county parks.
Drop-off points include soccer fields, shelters, or parking lots near Boyce Park, Deer Lakes Park, Harrison Hills Park, Hartwood Acres Park, North Park, Round Hill Park, Settlers Cabin Park, South Park, and White Oak Park. Collection times take place from 8 a.m. until dusk.
Lights, tinsel, decorations, and stands must be removed from the trees before donation.
The collected trees are recycled into mulched and used in the county parks. A press release says that the 2020 Christmas Tree Recycling Program collected nearly 3,300 trees. The resulting mulch was used for various purposes throughout the park system’s 12,000-plus acres.
The program also keeps trees from ending up in landfills, where they fail to serve any purpose. The Sierra Club estimates that each year, an estimated 25-30 million live Christmas trees are purchased in the U.S.. many of which end up in landfills where they take up space and biodegrade more slowly. By giving the traditional decoration to a recycling program, it can be used for landscaping or, in some cases, to feed hungry animals.