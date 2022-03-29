Allegheny County Library Association launches new app for borrowers across region

On March 29, ACLA announced the launch of a new free mobile app, described as helping Allegheny County Library patrons access their library account, search the catalog for materials, and place holds on the go. Available through Google Play and the Apple store, the app allows users to search the ACLA's system of 46 independent public libraries, including CLP branches and those throughout the western Pennsylvania region.
A statement says the app is a collaboration of all Allegheny County libraries, with "representatives from across the county steering its development."
“Convenience and functionality are key,” says Toby Greenwalt, CLP’s director of digital strategy. “The county’s new app is designed to enable patrons one-stop access to library services while on the go, at work, or from the comfort of their own home.”
Once the app is downloaded, users are able to create a digital library card that can be used to self-checkout materials. Besides searching titles available at each participating library, there are also links to events, popular reading, and media resources, including digital eBooks and the RAD Pass, an online ticket lending system that gives Allegheny County library users ages 18 and up access to free or discounted tickets at regional arts and cultural attractions.
Parents will also have the option of linking their child’s library card to their own through the ACLA app.
The new app comes after ACLA has made a number of updates and improvements to better their customers. The organization updated its website in 2021 and recently announced that late fees would no longer be charged at almost all of its branches.
Download the ACLA app for Apple iOS: https://buff.ly/3qHCXxe and Android Google Play: https://buff.ly/3tLzFLd.