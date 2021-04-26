 Allegheny County launches an interactive COVID-19 Vaccine Provider map | Coronavirus | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Allegheny County launches an interactive COVID-19 Vaccine Provider map

By

click to enlarge interactive-covid-vaccine-map-pittsburgh.jpg
With an increase in vaccine access in Allegheny County after opening up to Phase 2 of distribution, getting vaccinated has become easier than ever. Now the county is helping the public find the closest place they can get vaccinated by working with providers to create a public map of active vaccine locations.

The Vaccine Provider map is located on the county’s COVID Vaccine Information Page and shows pharmacies, vaccination sites, and temporary vaccine events in the area where residents can get vaccinated. The map is interactive and shows information about the type of vaccine available and how to register. The map also has an option to see locations that are accepting walk-ins.

According to recent data from the state, 229,113 residents of the county have been partially vaccinated, about 60% of residents, and 369,153 have been fully vaccinated. “Getting vaccinated means getting our lives back, it means spending time safely with loved ones and protecting yourself and others from this deadly virus," says Debra Bogen, Director of the Allegheny County Health Department in a press release. "I urge everyone to use this map today and get vaccinated."


County vaccination clinics still have some appointments available and registrations can be made online at vax4.alleghenycounty.us or by calling 2-1-1 from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. daily. Users can search the site by date and identify which clinic and location is best for them. Workday, evening, and weekend appointments are available.

